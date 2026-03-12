Telesin iPhone and Samsung Grip Makes Smartphones More Like Real Cameras

Telesin has introduced its Master Grip series, a new lineup of smartphone camera grips designed to transform modern flagship Apple and Samsung phones into more capable handheld photography and video tools.

The grips are built for devices such as the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, offering DSLR-style handling, physical controls, and additional accessories aimed at creators who rely on their phones for video and photography. Telesin says the grips are intended to provide better stability and ergonomics during handheld shooting, while also adding features typically associated with dedicated cameras, including shutter buttons, control dials, and accessory mounting options.

A DSLR-Style Grip for Mobile Creators

Smartphone cameras have improved dramatically in recent years, but shooting video or photos with a bare phone can still be awkward during longer sessions. Telesin’s Master Grip aims to address those limitations by adding a physical camera-style handle designed to make mobile shooting more comfortable and stable.

For iPhone users, the Master Grip magnetically attaches to compatible MagSafe devices and cases, allowing creators to quickly snap the handle on when filming or shooting photos. The grip includes a built-in Bluetooth shutter button, enabling users to capture images or start recording without tapping the phone’s screen.

The handle features a DSLR-inspired ergonomic shape to improve grip and balance. Telesin says the design helps reduce fatigue during extended handheld use, making it easier to shoot vlogs, travel footage, or social media content.

Cooling, Power, and Accessory Expansion

Beyond ergonomics, the iPhone version of the Master Grip also incorporates additional hardware features designed for creators. A graphene heat-dissipation layer integrated into the case is designed to help reduce device temperatures during intensive tasks such as long video recordings.

The grip also includes a 3,200 mAh battery that provides wireless charging to the phone while filming. According to Telesin, the battery can also power an additional device via a cable connection, making it useful for longer shoots or travel.

For creators building a more complete mobile filmmaking setup, the Master Grip supports additional accessories. The design includes a standard ¼-inch tripod thread, allowing users to mount tripods, microphones, lights, or other accessories. Some configurations also support optional fill lights, filters, and other modular components.

App-Based Controls and AI Filters

The Master Grip works alongside Telesin’s Reef Color mobile application, which introduces additional camera controls and visual styles. Through the app, users can customize physical buttons on the grip and assign functions such as exposure compensation, ISO, shutter speed, or white balance adjustments.

The app also offers several film-inspired filter profiles designed to alter the visual style of photos and video directly within the shooting interface. These filters adjust color and contrast characteristics and can be fine-tuned using a control dial built into the grip.

Telesin says the system allows creators to adjust settings quickly using tactile controls rather than navigating smartphone menus while filming. The grips are designed for creators who want more physical control over mobile photography and video production, effectively turning a smartphone into a compact camera-style shooting system with improved handling, expanded accessories, and integrated controls.

Pricing and Availability

The Telesin Master Grip kit for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at $130. The Master Grip for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is available as a Standard Combo for $90 or Creator Combo for $120 with UV filter and magnetic fill light.

Image credits: Telesin