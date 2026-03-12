Telesin iPhone and Samsung Grip Makes Smartphones More Like Real Cameras

Kate Garibaldi

A smartphone with a large camera and ergonomic grip attachment rests on a rocky surface with a desert landscape in the background during sunset.

Telesin has introduced its Master Grip series, a new lineup of smartphone camera grips designed to transform modern flagship Apple and Samsung phones into more capable handheld photography and video tools.

The grips are built for devices such as the Apple iPhone 17 Pro, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, offering DSLR-style handling, physical controls, and additional accessories aimed at creators who rely on their phones for video and photography. Telesin says the grips are intended to provide better stability and ergonomics during handheld shooting, while also adding features typically associated with dedicated cameras, including shutter buttons, control dials, and accessory mounting options.

A person in an orange jacket and sunglasses holds a smartphone with a TELESIN camera grip towards the camera. The background is outdoors with a clear blue sky. Text notes that UV filters and selfie light are not included.

A DSLR-Style Grip for Mobile Creators

Smartphone cameras have improved dramatically in recent years, but shooting video or photos with a bare phone can still be awkward during longer sessions. Telesin’s Master Grip aims to address those limitations by adding a physical camera-style handle designed to make mobile shooting more comfortable and stable.

A person holds a camera to their eye next to text describing a two-stage mechanical shutter. Below, two women pose in front of a domed building, showing 1x and 3x zoom, with text about a flexible zoom dial.

For iPhone users, the Master Grip magnetically attaches to compatible MagSafe devices and cases, allowing creators to quickly snap the handle on when filming or shooting photos. The grip includes a built-in Bluetooth shutter button, enabling users to capture images or start recording without tapping the phone’s screen.

The handle features a DSLR-inspired ergonomic shape to improve grip and balance. Telesin says the design helps reduce fatigue during extended handheld use, making it easier to shoot vlogs, travel footage, or social media content.

Close-up of a camera grip with a mechanical shutter button, zoom dial, and textured handle. Text highlights features for dual telephoto lenses on the S26 Ultra, focusing on stability and reduced shake.

Cooling, Power, and Accessory Expansion

Beyond ergonomics, the iPhone version of the Master Grip also incorporates additional hardware features designed for creators. A graphene heat-dissipation layer integrated into the case is designed to help reduce device temperatures during intensive tasks such as long video recordings.

The grip also includes a 3,200 mAh battery that provides wireless charging to the phone while filming. According to Telesin, the battery can also power an additional device via a cable connection, making it useful for longer shoots or travel.

A hand holds a smartphone with a circular flash attachment, emitting a bright light. Two smaller images below show people using the flash at night, highlighting its brightness and fill light mode. Text describes it as "Synchronized Grip Flash.

A phone camera with an ND16 filter attached is shown above two comparison photos: one of a city at night with light trails, and one of a waterfall in daylight. Text describes the ND16 filter taming harsh light.

For creators building a more complete mobile filmmaking setup, the Master Grip supports additional accessories. The design includes a standard ¼-inch tripod thread, allowing users to mount tripods, microphones, lights, or other accessories. Some configurations also support optional fill lights, filters, and other modular components.

App-Based Controls and AI Filters

The Master Grip works alongside Telesin’s Reef Color mobile application, which introduces additional camera controls and visual styles. Through the app, users can customize physical buttons on the grip and assign functions such as exposure compensation, ISO, shutter speed, or white balance adjustments.

The app also offers several film-inspired filter profiles designed to alter the visual style of photos and video directly within the shooting interface. These filters adjust color and contrast characteristics and can be fine-tuned using a control dial built into the grip.

Telesin says the system allows creators to adjust settings quickly using tactile controls rather than navigating smartphone menus while filming. The grips are designed for creators who want more physical control over mobile photography and video production, effectively turning a smartphone into a compact camera-style shooting system with improved handling, expanded accessories, and integrated controls.

Pricing and Availability

The Telesin Master Grip kit for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at $130. The Master Grip for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is available as a Standard Combo for $90 or Creator Combo for $120 with UV filter and magnetic fill light.

Buy the Telesin Master Grip new on B&HBuy the Telesin Master Grip used on KEH.com

Image credits: Telesin

, ,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A hand holding three Samsung smartphones of different sizes and colors, showing the backs of the phones with their camera lenses prominently visible. Samsung’s New Galaxy S26 Smartphones Look Very Familiar
A yellow gadget resembles a compact camera. It features a grip, a digital display screen showing "100%", and a retractable charging cable. It is labeled as a "wireless power bank" and "camera grip. Belkin’s Stage PowerGrip Is an iPhone Camera Grip With a Big Battery
A futuristic smartphone camera rig featuring a metallic frame, wooden grip, external lens attachments, LED light, and various ports. Designed for professional photography and videography, it has a robust and sleek design. Upgraded Tilta Khronos System Is Built for Avid iPhone Filmmakers
A man and a woman each hold camera stabilizers with smartphones attached. The man, wearing sunglasses and smiling, stands outdoors; the woman, focused, uses her stabilizer near water. Supercharge iPhone 17 Pro’s Photo and Video Features With SmallRig’s New Case, Cage, and Filters
Discussion