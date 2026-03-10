New Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D Tilt-Shift Lens Looks Fantastic for Architecture Photographers

Venus Optics has announced two new Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D lenses for full-frame and medium-format mirrorless cameras. The first is the Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D Tilt-Shift lens, and the second is the same lens but with only shift capabilities, the 17mm f/4 Zero-D Shift. Both lenses are poised to be compelling wide-angle options for landscape and architectural photographers.

Although both Canon and Nikon made tilt-shift lenses for their DSLR camera systems, neither has brought tilt-shift, or “perspective control” in Nikon’s case, to their mirrorless mounts. Third-party companies like Venus Optics have worked to fill the void, and these two new lenses are just the latest example. For example, the Laowa 35mm f/2.8 Zero-D Tilt-Shift 0.5x Macro arrived just last November.

Both new lenses deliver the same 104-degree field of view, 14-bladed aperture, optical design, and 25-centimeter (9.8-inch) close-focusing distance. The lens features 18 elements across 12 groups, and Laowa promises excellent image quality and minimal distortion, which is great news for architectural photographers in particular. Both lenses are also manual focus only, as expected.

The lenses are also nearly the same size and weight. The Tilt-Shift version weighs 810 grams (28.6 ounces), while the Shift version is a bit lighter at 770 grams (27.2 ounces). They are each 111 millimeters (4.4 inches) long and have 86mm front filter threads. Both ultra-wide lenses feature a tripod foot with Arca-Swiss support. The tripod collar rotates 360 degrees with precise clicks every 15 degrees.

The new Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D Tilt-Shift is the more exciting of the two lenses, given that it can tilt and shift. The Tilt-Shift lens tilts +/- 10 degrees and shifts +/- 12 millimeters. In contrast, the Shift-only lens not only doesn’t tilt, but it shifts slightly less — 11 millimeters.

As Venus Optics notes, the ability to tilt adds another layer of creative control. The tilt mechanism enables photographers (and videographers) to manipulate the orientation of the focal plane, which can mean making the depth of field broader, which can be useful for macro work, or making it much narrower, to create a miniature effect.

Both lenses can shift, which is extremely useful for keeping lines straight, such as when photographing buildings. Rather than tilting the camera up, like with traditional lenses, photographers can shift the lens to capture more of their subject while keeping the optical path parallel to the image sensor, which prevents distortion.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D Tilt-Shift and 17mm f/4 Zero-D Shift are available now for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, L-Mount, Fujifilm GFX, and Hasselblad XCD cameras. However, it is worth noting a couple of important caveats. For the L-Mount version, the Tilt-Shift lens is not compatible with the Panasonic Lumix S5 II, S5 IIX, S1 II, S1 IIE, or S1R II. Further, while the lenses work on medium-format mirrorless cameras, the image circle limits shift to 8mm for both lenses.

The Laowa 17mm f/4 Zero-D Tilt-Shift is $1,249, while the Zero-D Shift version is $999.

Image credits: Venus Optics