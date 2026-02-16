Rode’s Wireless Go and Wireless Pro Can Now Connect to iPhone Directly

Rode has announced that the Wireless Go (Gen 3) and the Wireless Pro microphones can connect to iOS devices without a physical receiver unit. Called “Direct Connect,” it leverages a direct Bluetooth connection with iPhones to make capturing audio easier and require fewer parts.

The Wireless Go is likely Rode’s most recognizable lavalier microphone. The square mic system features 320bit float audio backup recording and built-in omnidirectional micrphones as well as the ability to plug in a 3.5mm mic. The Wireless Pro builds on the technology found in the Go and adds timecode sync for quick-and-easy audio sync in post-production and an extended 260m line-of-sight range for reliable audio over longer distances. Now both are getting a boost to their usability with Direct Connect.

The Direct Connect capability was first introduced with the Rode Wireless Micro and uses Bluetooth to send the audio signal to the phone via the Rode Capture app. Now the Wireless Go and Wirless Pro can use the same technology thanks to a free firmware update that is being delivered starting today.

Audio is delivered through the Capture app in one of two ways. First is merged mode, where audio from two transmitters is combined into a single, finished stereo track. In split mode, each transmitter is recorded to a separate channel of stero audio for what Rode says provides greater flexibility in post-production. The Capture app also gives users output gain control to adjust recording levels quickly in the field.

“We’ve already witnessed the incredible impact Direct Connect has had on creators using the Wireless Micro,” Damien Wilson, CEO of Rode, says. “Since launch, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, allowing creators more flexibility and versatility than ever before. It’s our duty as pioneers of the ultra-compact wireless microphone category to extend true wireless freedom to as many creators as possible. With Direct Connect now available on more RØDE systems, we’re delivering exactly that.”

Rode says that the free update makes its Wireless Go and Wireless Pro microphones an even better deal, especially when combined with recent price reductions on both.

RØDE’s Wireless GO (Gen 3) and Wireless PRO available for as low as $193 (and in a range of colors) while the Wireless PRO can be purchased for $259.

Direct Connect is available now on the Rode Capture app via a free firmware update.