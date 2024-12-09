Rode Unveils Colorful Next-Gen Version of Popular Wireless Go Mic

Rode unveiled the next-generation Wireless Go (Gen 3), the latest iteration of what Rode calls “the world’s most popular wireless microphone.”

The Wireless Go (Gen 3) includes many features that make using the mic more convenient for creators. Like its predecessors, the third-generation Wireless Go promises versatility to fit a wide range of workflows. The wireless mic includes digital (USB-C) and analog (3.5mm TRRS) outputs, ensuring the mic works with many different devices, including cameras, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Further, the transmitters can also pair to a range of other Rode Series IV compatible products, such as the RodeCaster Pro II and Duo and the new RodeCaster Video.

As for its design, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) “marks the return of Rode’s unique wireless form factor,” including an integrated clip design that makes it easy to attach the mic to belts, collars, clothing, and cold shoe camera mounts. Rode says the Wireless Go is as at home on a DSLR or mirrorless camera as in a smartphone rig, USB mic setup, or home studio.

At its core, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) is a dual-channel compact wireless microphone system. It features Rode’s “state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission” technology alongside 128-bit encryption, promising stable wireless audio recording at ranges up to 260 meters (853 feet) with line of sight.

The integrated battery can record audio for up to seven hours per charge, and thanks to 32-bit float recording, it is possible to recover clipped or excessively quiet audio files. The receiver has 32GB of onboard storage. There is also intelligent GainAssist technology onboard to deliver output gain control and safety channel recording. The safety channel is a second audio recording at a lower volume in case the primary channel gets too hot. The system also supports headphone audio monitoring.

“The original Wireless Go established an entirely new category when it was released in 2019,” says Rode’s CEO Damien Wilson. “It completely changed the game for creators, giving them a compact and simple solution to recording wireless audio without sacrificing the quality and stability that their craft demands. The Wireless Go II took this even further, adding a host of new features that quickly established itself as a new standard in the industry. And now, with the third generation of the iconic wireless mic system, the Wireless Go is more powerful, more colorful and more feature-packed than ever and ready to raise the bar once again. We can’t wait to see what you create.”

As Wilson alludes to, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) comes in a mix of colors. Beyond the expected black and white colorways, the newest wireless mic also comes in a range of new limited-edition colors, including red, orange, green, purple, pink, blue, cobalt, clay, lilac, stone, rose, and moss. That is a lot of color choices.

The Rode Wireless Go (Gen 3) is designed to quickly work with a connected camera without any fuss. However, for those who require additional control, the mic works with an accompanying Rode Central companion app, allowing users to configure all the maic’s settings and features.

Alongside the launch of the latest Wireless Go, Rode also announced a new dedicated charging and travel case, the Charge Case+. This compact case designed for the Wireless Go (Gen 3) protects and charges the mic system and delivers two full recharges. The Charge Case+ is available as an optional purchase.

Pricing and Availability

The Wireless Go (Gen 3) is available to order now for $299 with shipping expected in early January. The limited-edition color versions are not yet available to purchase, and prospective buyers are instead invited to join a waitlist. The new Charge Case is $79.

Image credits: Rode