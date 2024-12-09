Rode Unveils Colorful Next-Gen Version of Popular Wireless Go Mic

Jeremy Gray

Three people in separate panels: A person on the left with a camera, a person in the middle holding a small device, and a person on the right with curly hair holding a camera. Backgrounds are colored blue, purple, and beige, respectively.

Rode unveiled the next-generation Wireless Go (Gen 3), the latest iteration of what Rode calls “the world’s most popular wireless microphone.”

The Wireless Go (Gen 3) includes many features that make using the mic more convenient for creators. Like its predecessors, the third-generation Wireless Go promises versatility to fit a wide range of workflows. The wireless mic includes digital (USB-C) and analog (3.5mm TRRS) outputs, ensuring the mic works with many different devices, including cameras, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. Further, the transmitters can also pair to a range of other Rode Series IV compatible products, such as the RodeCaster Pro II and Duo and the new RodeCaster Video.

Three RØDE wireless microphone systems are displayed, featuring sleek black designs. The equipment includes labeled buttons, ports, and a display screen showing connectivity details.
The Rode Wireless Go (Gen 3) system comprises two transmitters and one receiver. The receiver is the one with the LCD.

As for its design, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) “marks the return of Rode’s unique wireless form factor,” including an integrated clip design that makes it easy to attach the mic to belts, collars, clothing, and cold shoe camera mounts. Rode says the Wireless Go is as at home on a DSLR or mirrorless camera as in a smartphone rig, USB mic setup, or home studio.

A person in a beige jacket holds a camera with an attached microphone, smiling and looking at the camera's screen. A plant and a light are blurred in the background.

At its core, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) is a dual-channel compact wireless microphone system. It features Rode’s “state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission” technology alongside 128-bit encryption, promising stable wireless audio recording at ranges up to 260 meters (853 feet) with line of sight.

A camera on a tripod focuses on a person wearing a red jacket, who is standing and speaking in an outdoor setting. The person is blurred in the background, while the camera screen shows them clearly in focus.

The integrated battery can record audio for up to seven hours per charge, and thanks to 32-bit float recording, it is possible to recover clipped or excessively quiet audio files. The receiver has 32GB of onboard storage. There is also intelligent GainAssist technology onboard to deliver output gain control and safety channel recording. The safety channel is a second audio recording at a lower volume in case the primary channel gets too hot. The system also supports headphone audio monitoring.

A person holds a large pair of headphones, labeled with an "R" on one earcup, near a camera on a tripod. A pink audio device is connected to the camera. The background is a plain gray surface.

“The original Wireless Go established an entirely new category when it was released in 2019,” says Rode’s CEO Damien Wilson. “It completely changed the game for creators, giving them a compact and simple solution to recording wireless audio without sacrificing the quality and stability that their craft demands. The Wireless Go II took this even further, adding a host of new features that quickly established itself as a new standard in the industry. And now, with the third generation of the iconic wireless mic system, the Wireless Go is more powerful, more colorful and more feature-packed than ever and ready to raise the bar once again. We can’t wait to see what you create.”

As Wilson alludes to, the Wireless Go (Gen 3) comes in a mix of colors. Beyond the expected black and white colorways, the newest wireless mic also comes in a range of new limited-edition colors, including red, orange, green, purple, pink, blue, cobalt, clay, lilac, stone, rose, and moss. That is a lot of color choices.

Fourteen colorful RØDE wireless microphone systems are arranged on a dark marble surface. The colors include green, lime, light green, blue, purple, dark purple, pink, black, grey, white, orange, red, dark red, and orange-red.

The Rode Wireless Go (Gen 3) is designed to quickly work with a connected camera without any fuss. However, for those who require additional control, the mic works with an accompanying Rode Central companion app, allowing users to configure all the maic’s settings and features.

A black laptop connected to a small, open case containing three rechargeable batteries. The case has a fitted design. The batteries display green LED indicators, suggesting they are charged. The setup is on a light gray surface.

Alongside the launch of the latest Wireless Go, Rode also announced a new dedicated charging and travel case, the Charge Case+. This compact case designed for the Wireless Go (Gen 3) protects and charges the mic system and delivers two full recharges. The Charge Case+ is available as an optional purchase.

Pricing and Availability

The Wireless Go (Gen 3) is available to order now for $299 with shipping expected in early January. The limited-edition color versions are not yet available to purchase, and prospective buyers are instead invited to join a waitlist. The new Charge Case is $79.

Image credits: Rode

,
, , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Rode Wireless ME microphone to come in dual transmitter version Rode Debuts Dual Transmitter Version of Popular Wireless ME Mic
Rode Wireless Pro Rode Says Its New Wireless Pro is the Most Powerful Wireless Mic Ever
A person wearing a light gray jacket and an orange shirt has a small white RODE microphone clipped to their collar. The image focuses on the microphone and part of the upper torso. The New Rode Wireless Micro Is a Tiny Mic with Mighty Features
Rode NAB 2024 new products Rode Unveils Pro-Grade Wireless Mic, Pair of MagSafe Accessories for Mobile Creators
Discussion