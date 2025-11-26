Quick-Thinking Wedding Videographer Chases After Suspect With Drone

A quick-thinking wedding videographer used his drone to chase down a suspect for just over a mile after the groom was stabbed during the ceremony.

The incident took place earlier this month at a large wedding in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, India. During the ceremony, a man walked onto the stage and stabbed the groom, 22-year-old Sajul Samudre, three times with an iron knife, injuring his thigh and knee, according to multiple reports from Indian news outlets.

Guests immediately panicked as the attack unfolded and the suspect ran from the stage area toward the exit. However, amid the chaos, the fast-acting wedding videographer remained focused and continued filming with his drone. He immediately flew his drone after the fleeing attacker, who was wearing an orange hoodie.

A man was stabbed at his wedding reception in Amravati district of Maharashtra. The drone hired for the wedding shoot managed to chase for 2 kms the suspects fleeing from the spot after stabbing the groom. Unreal scenes. pic.twitter.com/M4rOHykPza — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 12, 2025

In drone footage, that has circulated widely online, the videographer is seen steering the drone across the venue’s lawn as the attacker flees the grounds, reaches a motorbike parked outside, and escapes. A second individual, dressed in black, is seen on the bike. The pair ride away while one of the newlywed couple’s relatives tries unsuccessfully to stop them.

The videographer’s drone then tracks the two men as they speed away on a motorbike, recording their movements for just over one mile before they disappear from view. Indian police have since taken possession of the footage, describing it as crucial evidence for identifying the suspect and mapping their escape route. Indian news outlets report that the videographer’s footage even helped police identify the alleged attacker as Ragho Jitendra Bakshi.

The groom Samudre was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the attack, where he is receiving treatment. Officials say his condition is stable. According to police, an initial investigation suggests the stabbing followed a minor altercation during a DJ performance earlier in the evening. Officers say the suspect became angry after the dispute and later confronted the groom onstage. A manhunt for the attacker is underway.

Image credits: All photos via X/@Benarasiyaa.