RadioShack’s 2026 Catalog is a Chaotic Trashcan of Photo and Tech

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas, and tech companies are clamoring to stand out. Usually, that means highlighting one eye-catching product, but RadioShack went with the opposite strategy: throwing everything at the wall in the hopes that something will stick.

Last year, PetaPixel reported that not only did RadioShack — a once nearly ubiquitous US-based brick-and-mortar tech brand — still exist, but it was making very, very cheap memory cards. News of the brand’s survival probably came as a shock to those who knew the company filed for bankruptcy back in 2017.

As a recap, the RadioShack brand has changed hands multiple times since its collapse in the 2010s, which saw it delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in 2015 and its aforementioned filing for bankruptcy two years later. The company was acquired by Retail Ecommerce Ventures in 2020 and shifted to e-commerce. It was then acquired again by Unicomer Group, based in El Salvador, in 2023. Curiously, while RadioShack failed to hold on to a retail presence in North America, Unicomer maintains physical stores in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

At least in North America, RadioShack’s offerings now come across as a mix between AliExpress and a Ross aisle after 2 PM: unhinged and made up of piles of everything imaginable.

The catalog, which you can download here, starts off rather on-the-nose with an assortment of radios and audio equipment — a nice homage to the company’s history — before quickly going off the rails.

The company now offers cheap, white-label versions of child-focused photo printers (with an included 20-megapixel camera, too!), power banks, smartphone hubs, action cameras, and even drones. The “True Limitless” action camera is a shameless ripoff of GoPro, down to the attachment system it uses.

There is also an “AI-powered” selfie stick with face detection, an Espresso Display knockoff portable monitor, and even two different wireless lav microphones that look like combinations of Saramonic and Rode’s offerings.

Backpacks? Got em. Universal remotes? Why not. Two-way radios? Sure! A smart pet feeder? You bet. An electric air pump, gaming chair, clear wireless mouse, laser pointer, cordless phones, and digital photo frames? Absolutely. Heck, RadioShack even has its own line of home security cameras and smart light bulbs (and one that’s actually a combination light bulb security camera).

The DJI Mavic drone knockoff is particularly amusing. It even includes a remote control with an integrated display, which might sound like a pretty good deal at $150. But the integrated battery (which charges with USB-C) and lack of any type of obstacle avoidance means it is probably destined to make contact with a tree and end up as e-waste.

Most of RadioShack’s catalog is proper trash, but there is something a bit nostalgic about the chaotic offerings. If you were to have wandered into a RadioShack back in the 2000s, you probably would have been greeted with an array of similar off-brand knockoff remote-controlled cars, printers, and other electronics and toys, as the company is showcasing today.

It’s a rare assortment of cheap tech, but my advice today is the same as it would have been back in 2004: you probably shouldn’t buy any of it.

Image credits: RadioShack. Portion of header image licensed via Depositphotos.