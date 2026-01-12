The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Is Not Discontinued in the US

Last week, reports out of Japan indicated that the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV — the last of the major camera lines that still bears the Olympus name instead of OM System — was discontinued. That led some to lament the loss of Taylor Swift’s favorite camera.

The note of a “discontinuation” of the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV comes from listings at Map Camera and Yodobashi Camera, as reported by Asobinet. OM System says this is Japan-specific and that there are no current plans to stop making the camera available in the United States.

“The report you saw is specific to the Japanese market,” OM System tells PetaPixel. “The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is still available in the US, and there are no plans to discontinue it here at this time.”

Japanese retailers often play it pretty fast and loose with the term “discontinued.” While it is sometimes true and a company will also list a camera or lens as no longer available, just as often the term is used when a retailer can no longer order more stock, which can happen for any number of reasons.

For example, Japanese retailers listed the Pentax K-3 III as discontinued last January, but the camera remains available and in stock in the United States to this day — almost a year later.

Japanese retailers listed the Canon 6D Mark II DSLR as discontinued way back in February 2024, but that camera also remains available and in stock in the United States today.

Most recently, last year Yodobashi Camera and Map Camera labeled the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, released in 2019, as discontinued or having completed its production run, but Nikon confirmed to PetaPixel that the lens would remain an active part of the company’s optical lineup. It remains so to this day.

So while there will be plenty of speculation around the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV’s status, there is every reason to believe OM System when it says the camera isn’t discontinued.

That said, it remains the last Micro Four Thirds camera that hasn’t gotten a refresh in some way to carry on with the Olympus branding since the company sold its camera division to Japan Industrial partners in 2020, which eventually became OM System. If there is a camera in OM System’s lineup that could use a new model, it’s the E-M10 Mark IV.

Image credits: OM System