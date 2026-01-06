The Nikon 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Is a New Kit Zoom to Pair with the Z5 II

Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 zoom lens for Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras. While it is available on its own, the lens is also being paired as a kit with the Z5 II, giving photographers a third configuration option with one of the most compelling entry-level full-frame cameras on the market.

The 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is described as highly versatile and compact, designed for all-day carry and equipped for a variety of situations. It features a lens construction of 12 elements arranged in 10 groups and includes one extra-low dispersion glass element and two aspherical elements. The lens features a 67mm front filter thread and measures about 2.9 inches by 4.2 inches.

The lens has a customizable control ring where focus, aperture, exposure compensation, or ISO sensitivity can be user assigned.

It weighs a scant 12.4 ounces (350 grams) and has a minimum focusing distance of just 7.9 inches (0.2 meters) at the wide-angle end and 11 inches (0.28 meters) at the telephoto end, as well as a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.5× (at focal lengths of 70mm to 105mm), which Nikon says facilitates close-up shooting. Even with the pretty slow aperture of f/7.1 at the long end, Nikon says that close focusing distance will still allow photographers to achieve “attractively blurred backgrounds” when shooting up close.

The 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens features a focusing system driven by a stepping motor (STM) that Nikon says delivers both fast and quiet autofocusing.

“The new NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 zoom lens pairs perfectly with Nikon’s full-frame Z5II mirrorless camera,” Nikon says. “This convenient kit gives Z5II users an all-in-one package to explore creative boundaries and capture every memory or moment.”

Below are a few sample images captured with the lens, provided courtesy of Nikon:

The The Nikkor Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens will be available in “mid-January 2026” for $549.95 and, as mentioned, will also be available as part of a kit with the Nikon Z5 II for $2,199.95.

That positions it as an option between the existing kit options in two ways: both in price and in zoom option. The 24-50mm kit is priced at $1,999.95 and the 24-200mm kit is priced at $2,499.95.

Image credits: Nikon