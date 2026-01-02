Didn’t Get What You Wanted for Christmas? These Deals Will Help

Kate Garibaldi

A collection of photography gear, including a Canon camera, three lenses, a telephoto lens, a green backpack, gloves, a memory card case, and a hard equipment case, all set against a fireworks background.

Didn’t quite unwrap the camera gear you were hoping for under the tree this year? The good news is that the best time to upgrade is often right after the holidays, when major discounts open up on serious photography equipment.

From flagship cameras and long-reach lenses to professional tripods, rugged bags, and everyday accessories, these deals cover just about every corner of a modern photo kit. Whether you’re upgrading a main camera, adding a specialty lens, or finally investing in support gear that makes shooting easier, this list is packed with meaningful savings. If the holidays left you inspired and wanting more, now’s the perfect moment to treat yourself to the gear you want at prices hard to ignore.

Super Telephoto and Professional Lenses

A large black telephoto camera lens with a gold ring near the front, multiple control switches on the side, and a tripod mount foot attached underneath.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR Lens

Now discounted by $4,800, this flagship super-telephoto lens is priced at $11,496.95. Designed for wildlife, sports, and aviation photography, it delivers exceptional sharpness with Nikon’s advanced vibration reduction system. Discounts of this size are rare on lenses of this caliber.

Buy the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR new on B&H

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 600mm f/4E FL ED VR Lens

With $3,600 in savings, this lens drops to $8,696.95. It balances reach, speed, and portability better than most super-telephotos, making it a favorite among wildlife professionals. This sale makes an otherwise aspirational lens far more attainable.

Buy the Nikon AF-S Nikkor 600mm f/4E FL ED VR new on B&H

A large black camera telephoto lens with a gold ring near the base, detailed control switches, and a tripod mounting collar attached near the mount.

Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR Lens

Priced at $6,646.95 after $2,850 in savings, this fast telephoto zoom bridges the gap between flexibility and prime-level performance. The constant f/2.8 aperture makes it ideal for indoor sports and low-light shooting. It’s a versatile professional lens rarely discounted this deeply.

Buy the Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR new on B&H

Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x Lens

Now $2,400 off at $9,999, this unique Canon lens features a built-in 1.4x extender for instant reach adjustment. It’s a workhorse for sports and wildlife shooters who need flexibility without changing lenses. This discount significantly lowers the barrier to entry for one of Canon’s most specialized optics.

Buy the Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x new on B&H


Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

With $1,200 in savings, this lightweight super-telephoto is priced at $3,996.95. Designed specifically for Nikon Z cameras, it offers impressive reach in a far more portable form factor. It’s an excellent option for travel-friendly wildlife photography.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S new on B&H

Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

Now $750 off at $2,849.95, this lens gives Fujifilm shooters serious telephoto reach with weather resistance. It’s optimized for wildlife and outdoor photography. Discounts on XF super-telephoto lenses remain relatively rare.

Buy the Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR new on B&H

Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR Lens

Priced at $1,999.95 after $400 in savings, this super-telephoto zoom balances extreme reach with portability. It’s ideal for wildlife and sports photographers seeking a versatile telephoto lens at a competitive price.

Buy the Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR new on B&H

A Fujinon XF 100-400mm camera lens is shown on a white background, displaying its zoom and focus rings, lens markings, and switches for image stabilization and focus options.

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

Now $350 off at $1,449.95, this lens provides a flexible telephoto range with image stabilization. It’s perfect for wildlife, sports, and outdoor photography. This discount makes it one of the most appealing Fujifilm telephotos right now.

Buy the Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR new on B&H

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Priced at $2,499.99 after $500 in savings, this Micro Four Thirds lens offers extreme reach in a compact system. It’s ideal for wildlife photographers who prioritize portability. The effective focal length makes it especially compelling at this price.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS new on B&H

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Now $500 off at $999.99, this lens provides versatile telephoto coverage in a lightweight package. It’s well-suited for travel and outdoor shooting. This discount makes it one of the best values in the OM System lineup.

Buy the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS new on B&H

Standard, Wide-Angle, and Zoom Lenses

The image shows a Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S wide-angle zoom lens. The lens has a black finish with a prominent zoom and focus ring, a digital display, and various control switches. It is designed for Nikon's Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens

Now $600 off at $2,096.95, this ultra-wide zoom is a cornerstone lens for Nikon Z shooters. It delivers edge-to-edge sharpness with excellent low-light performance, making it ideal for landscapes, architecture, and night photography. Discounts on Nikon’s S-line wide-angle glass are uncommon, adding extra appeal here.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S new on B&H

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens

Priced at $1,996.95 after $550 in savings, this standard zoom is one of Nikon’s most versatile professional lenses. It offers consistent performance across focal lengths with a fast f/2.8 aperture. This is a workhorse lens at a noticeably reduced price.

Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S new on B&H

A Canon EOS R1 camera with a large zoom lens attached, featuring a black body and white lens with a red ring. The camera is positioned facing left, highlighting the detailed design and features of the lens and camera body.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Now $500 off at $2,499, this compact RF telephoto zoom is a favorite among Canon professionals. It combines fast autofocus with excellent image stabilization in a surprisingly portable design. This pricing makes it a strong upgrade for RF shooters.

Buy the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Discounted by $500 to $2,099, this wide-angle zoom delivers flagship L-series performance. It’s well-suited for landscape, architectural, and video work. This sale makes one of Canon’s best RF wide lenses more attainable.

Buy the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM new on B&H

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens

Now $500 off at $2,599, this telephoto zoom balances reach and portability for wildlife and sports shooters. This discount helps soften the premium price of RF glass.

Buy the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM new on B&H

ZEISS Loxia 35mm f/2 Lens for Sony E

Priced at $879 after $470 in savings, this manual-focus prime emphasizes optical precision and tactile control. It’s a favorite among photographers who value build quality and rendering. This is a rare opportunity to pick up ZEISS glass at a reduced price.

Buy the ZEISS Loxia 35mm f/2 new on B&H

ZEISS Batis 40mm f/2 CF Lens for Sony E

Now $350 off at $999, this compact autofocus prime blends ZEISS optics with modern mirrorless features. It’s ideal for everyday shooting with excellent close-focus capability. This discount brings premium glass into a more accessible range.

Buy the ZEISS Batis 40mm f/2 CF new on B&H

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art Lens for Leica L

With $520 in savings, this ultra-wide prime is now priced at $1,079. It offers a fast aperture for night sky and astrophotography work. This is one of Sigma’s most specialized lenses at a meaningful discount.

Buy the Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art Leica L new on B&H

Mirrorless Cameras and Kits

A close-up view of a black Hasselblad camera with a large, textured lens attached, showing the brand name on both the camera body and the lens.

Hasselblad X2D 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

With $2,460 in savings, the X2D 100C is now priced at $5,739. This camera delivers 100MP resolution with exceptional color science and build quality. It’s a serious investment made more approachable through this holiday discount.

Buy the Hasselblad X2D 100C new on B&H

Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera

Now $1,000 off at $4,399, the EOS R3 is Canon’s flagship sports and action camera. Its stacked sensor and advanced autofocus are designed for professional performance. This discount brings flagship speed to a broader audience.

Buy the Canon EOS R3 new on B&H

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

Priced at $3,496.95 after $800 in savings, the Z8 delivers Z9-level performance in a smaller body. It’s a powerful hybrid camera for both photo and video shooters. This is one of Nikon’s strongest holiday deals.

Buy the Nikon Z8 new on B&H

Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Camera

With $700 off, bringing it to $5,196.95, the Z9 remains Nikon’s top-tier mirrorless camera. It’s built for professionals who demand speed, durability, and reliability. Even modest discounts on the Z9 are noteworthy.

Buy the Nikon Z9 new on B&H

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera

Now $700 off at $2,599, the EOS R5 remains a high-resolution hybrid favorite. It balances stills performance with advanced video capabilities. This pricing makes it especially attractive for creators upgrading systems.

Buy the Canon EOS R5 new on B&H

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

Discounted by $500 to $3,899, the R5 Mark II builds on Canon’s high-resolution mirrorless platform. It’s aimed at professionals who want refined performance across both photo and video. This is one of the first notable price drops on the Mark II.

Buy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II new on B&H

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera

Now priced at $1,498 after $500 in savings, the a7 III remains a popular all-around mirrorless camera. It offers decisive autofocus, image quality, and battery life. This is an excellent entry point into Sony’s full-frame system.

Buy the Sony a7 III new on B&H

OM System OM-1 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

With $400 off, bringing it to $1,999.99, the OM-1 Mark II delivers speed and durability in a compact body. It’s built for outdoor and wildlife shooters. This discount strengthens its value proposition.

Buy the OM System OM-1 Mark II new on B&H

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Two-Lens Kit

Now $420 off at $799.99, this kit includes two lenses for a complete starter system. It’s compact, lightweight, and beginner-friendly. This deal is especially appealing for new photographers.

Buy the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Kit new on B&H

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera Kits

Available with multiple lens options and savings ranging from $600 to $900, the Z6 III kits offer strong value. These bundles cover everything from everyday zooms to superzoom versatility. They’re well-suited for photographers upgrading to full-frame mirrorless.

Buy the Nikon Z6 III new on B&H

Medium Format Lenses

A black Hasselblad XCD 30mm camera lens standing upright on a white background, showing the front glass element and brand markings around the barrel.

Hasselblad XCD 30mm f/3.5 Lens

Now $1,000 off at $2,995, this wide-angle prime is designed specifically for Hasselblad’s X System. It delivers exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness and color fidelity. This discount makes the expansion into medium format slightly less daunting.

Buy the Hasselblad XCD 30mm f/3.5 new on B&H

Creative and Specialty Lenses

Four Lensbaby photography products, including a Burnside 35mm lens, a Velvet 85mm f/1.8 lens, a Twist 60 lens with a gold accent, and a black Lensbaby-branded carrying case.

Lensbaby Pro Kit for Nikon F

Discounted by $700 to $699.95, this kit includes multiple creative optic effects in one bundle. It’s designed for photographers who want to experiment with focus, blur, and distortion. This is one of the deepest discounts Lensbaby offers.

Buy the Lensbaby Pro Kit Nikon F new on B&H

Lensbaby Pro Kit for Micro Four Thirds

Now $650 off at $749.95, this kit brings Lensbaby’s signature creative effects to MFT shooters. It’s ideal for artistic portraits and experimental work. This pricing makes it a compelling addition to a smaller system.

Buy the Lensbaby Pro Kit Micro Four Thirds new on B&H

Tripods and Support Gear

A black carbon fiber tripod with adjustable legs and a ball head mount, shown extended. In the upper right corner, there is a close-up of an additional tripod head with two control handles.

Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 Tripod Kit

Now $1,000 off at $999.95, this special anniversary kit combines Gitzo’s carbon fiber legs with professional heads. It’s built for stability and long-term use. Gitzo kits rarely see discounts of this magnitude.

Buy the Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Tripod Kit new on B&H

Manfrotto 057 Carbon Fiber Tripod

Priced at $649.95 after $620 in savings, this tripod is designed for heavy camera setups. It offers excellent rigidity and height. This is a strong deal for studio and landscape photographers.

Buy the Manfrotto 057 Carbon Fiber Tripod new on B&H

A carbon fiber camera tripod with three extendable legs, twist locks, and an adjustable gimbal head for mounting and stabilizing cameras.

Fotopro E9 Eagle Series Tripod Kit

Now $600 off at $949, this tripod kit is designed for heavy-duty support with a modern aesthetic. It’s suitable for professional mirrorless and DSLR systems. This discount puts it firmly into consideration for high-end users.

Buy the Fotopro E9 Eagle Series Tripod Kit new on B&H

Gitzo GT2543L Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod

With $500 in savings, this long-version tripod is priced at $899.95. It offers extra height without sacrificing stability. This is a premium tripod at a more approachable price.

Buy the Gitzo GT2543L Mountaineer Series 2 new on B&H

Bags, Harnesses, and Carry Solutions

A large green and black hiking backpack with orange straps, multiple pockets, and a water bottle in the side pocket. The brand logo “Lowepro” and model “PhotoSport 55L” are visible on the front.

Lowepro PhotoSport PRO BP AW IV (55L)

Now $260.95 off at $299, this backpack is designed for outdoor photographers carrying camera gear and hiking equipment. It balances storage with comfort. This is a substantial discount on a high-capacity pack.

Buy the Lowepro PhotoSport PRO BP AW IV new on B&H

A camera backpack open to reveal organized compartments holding camera bodies, several camera lenses, accessories, and small equipment, with additional zippered pockets on the inside of the flap.

Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II

With $250 in savings, this professional backpack is priced at $199. It’s built to handle large camera kits and long travel days. This deal offers excellent value for working photographers.

Buy the Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II new on B&H

Pelican AEGIS 32-inch Rolling Hybrid Duffel

Now $210 off at $219.95, this rugged rolling duffel is designed for travel and protection. It blends flexibility with Pelican durability. This is a solid option for gear-heavy trips.

Buy the Pelican AEGIS 32 Check-In Rolling Duffel new on B&H

A hard-shell black carrying case with an open lid, showing padded, adjustable compartments inside and mesh zippered pockets on the underside of the lid.

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Hard Case

With $150 in savings, this wheeled hard case is priced at $399.95. It’s ideal for protecting high-value camera gear in transit. This discount puts it at a very competitive price point.

Buy the Nanuk 935 Wheeled Hard Case new on B&H

Accessories and Cold Weather Gear

“Slide Lite” in Midnight

Peak Design Slide Camera Strap

Now $30 off at $99.95, this ergonomic strap balances comfort and quick access. Perfect for daily shooting or travel. Peak Design’s popular straps rarely go on sale.

Buy the Peak Design Slide Camera Strap new on B&H

Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L

With $35 in savings, this compact sling bag is priced at $99.95. It’s ideal for mirrorless systems or light DSLR setups. This discount makes it a solid entry point into Peak Design’s modular system.

Buy the Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L new on B&H

A pair of black Vallerret winter gloves with the thumb and index finger tips flipped open, revealing bare fingers. The gloves feature a small zipper pocket and textured palms for grip.

Vallerret Markhof Pro Gloves

Now $25 off at $129, these professional cold-weather gloves are perfect for photographers shooting in winter conditions. They combine dexterity and warmth, making them a favorite for outdoor photographers.

Buy the Vallerret Markhof Pro Gloves new on B&H

Vallerret Women’s Nordic Photography Gloves

With $20 in savings, these gloves are priced at $59.95. They offer lightweight protection and flexibility for photographers needing fine control. This is an ideal pick for mid-winter shoots.

Buy the Vallerret Women's Nordic Photography Gloves new on B&H

Image credits: Nikon, Canon, Hasselblad, Sony, Fujifilm, Sigma, OM System, Olympus, ZEISS, Gitzo, Manfrotto, Fotopro, Lensbaby, Pentax, Lowepro, Pelican, Nanuk, WANDRD, Brevite, Tenba, Shimoda Designs, HoldFast Gear, RL Handcrafts, JOBY, Benro, Vello, Vallerret, The Heat Company. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

