Didn’t Get What You Wanted for Christmas? These Deals Will Help

Didn’t quite unwrap the camera gear you were hoping for under the tree this year? The good news is that the best time to upgrade is often right after the holidays, when major discounts open up on serious photography equipment.

From flagship cameras and long-reach lenses to professional tripods, rugged bags, and everyday accessories, these deals cover just about every corner of a modern photo kit. Whether you’re upgrading a main camera, adding a specialty lens, or finally investing in support gear that makes shooting easier, this list is packed with meaningful savings. If the holidays left you inspired and wanting more, now’s the perfect moment to treat yourself to the gear you want at prices hard to ignore.

Super Telephoto and Professional Lenses

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR Lens

Now discounted by $4,800, this flagship super-telephoto lens is priced at $11,496.95. Designed for wildlife, sports, and aviation photography, it delivers exceptional sharpness with Nikon’s advanced vibration reduction system. Discounts of this size are rare on lenses of this caliber.

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 600mm f/4E FL ED VR Lens

With $3,600 in savings, this lens drops to $8,696.95. It balances reach, speed, and portability better than most super-telephotos, making it a favorite among wildlife professionals. This sale makes an otherwise aspirational lens far more attainable.

Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR Lens

Priced at $6,646.95 after $2,850 in savings, this fast telephoto zoom bridges the gap between flexibility and prime-level performance. The constant f/2.8 aperture makes it ideal for indoor sports and low-light shooting. It’s a versatile professional lens rarely discounted this deeply.

Canon EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM Extender 1.4x Lens

Now $2,400 off at $9,999, this unique Canon lens features a built-in 1.4x extender for instant reach adjustment. It’s a workhorse for sports and wildlife shooters who need flexibility without changing lenses. This discount significantly lowers the barrier to entry for one of Canon’s most specialized optics.





Nikon Nikkor Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

With $1,200 in savings, this lightweight super-telephoto is priced at $3,996.95. Designed specifically for Nikon Z cameras, it offers impressive reach in a far more portable form factor. It’s an excellent option for travel-friendly wildlife photography.

Fujifilm XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

Now $750 off at $2,849.95, this lens gives Fujifilm shooters serious telephoto reach with weather resistance. It’s optimized for wildlife and outdoor photography. Discounts on XF super-telephoto lenses remain relatively rare.

Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR Lens

Priced at $1,999.95 after $400 in savings, this super-telephoto zoom balances extreme reach with portability. It’s ideal for wildlife and sports photographers seeking a versatile telephoto lens at a competitive price.

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

Now $350 off at $1,449.95, this lens provides a flexible telephoto range with image stabilization. It’s perfect for wildlife, sports, and outdoor photography. This discount makes it one of the most appealing Fujifilm telephotos right now.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Priced at $2,499.99 after $500 in savings, this Micro Four Thirds lens offers extreme reach in a compact system. It’s ideal for wildlife photographers who prioritize portability. The effective focal length makes it especially compelling at this price.

OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens

Now $500 off at $999.99, this lens provides versatile telephoto coverage in a lightweight package. It’s well-suited for travel and outdoor shooting. This discount makes it one of the best values in the OM System lineup.

Standard, Wide-Angle, and Zoom Lenses

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens

Now $600 off at $2,096.95, this ultra-wide zoom is a cornerstone lens for Nikon Z shooters. It delivers edge-to-edge sharpness with excellent low-light performance, making it ideal for landscapes, architecture, and night photography. Discounts on Nikon’s S-line wide-angle glass are uncommon, adding extra appeal here.

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens

Priced at $1,996.95 after $550 in savings, this standard zoom is one of Nikon’s most versatile professional lenses. It offers consistent performance across focal lengths with a fast f/2.8 aperture. This is a workhorse lens at a noticeably reduced price.

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Now $500 off at $2,499, this compact RF telephoto zoom is a favorite among Canon professionals. It combines fast autofocus with excellent image stabilization in a surprisingly portable design. This pricing makes it a strong upgrade for RF shooters.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

Discounted by $500 to $2,099, this wide-angle zoom delivers flagship L-series performance. It’s well-suited for landscape, architectural, and video work. This sale makes one of Canon’s best RF wide lenses more attainable.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens

Now $500 off at $2,599, this telephoto zoom balances reach and portability for wildlife and sports shooters. This discount helps soften the premium price of RF glass.

ZEISS Loxia 35mm f/2 Lens for Sony E

Priced at $879 after $470 in savings, this manual-focus prime emphasizes optical precision and tactile control. It’s a favorite among photographers who value build quality and rendering. This is a rare opportunity to pick up ZEISS glass at a reduced price.

ZEISS Batis 40mm f/2 CF Lens for Sony E

Now $350 off at $999, this compact autofocus prime blends ZEISS optics with modern mirrorless features. It’s ideal for everyday shooting with excellent close-focus capability. This discount brings premium glass into a more accessible range.

Sigma 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art Lens for Leica L

With $520 in savings, this ultra-wide prime is now priced at $1,079. It offers a fast aperture for night sky and astrophotography work. This is one of Sigma’s most specialized lenses at a meaningful discount.

Mirrorless Cameras and Kits

Hasselblad X2D 100C Medium Format Mirrorless Camera

With $2,460 in savings, the X2D 100C is now priced at $5,739. This camera delivers 100MP resolution with exceptional color science and build quality. It’s a serious investment made more approachable through this holiday discount.

Canon EOS R3 Mirrorless Camera

Now $1,000 off at $4,399, the EOS R3 is Canon’s flagship sports and action camera. Its stacked sensor and advanced autofocus are designed for professional performance. This discount brings flagship speed to a broader audience.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

Priced at $3,496.95 after $800 in savings, the Z8 delivers Z9-level performance in a smaller body. It’s a powerful hybrid camera for both photo and video shooters. This is one of Nikon’s strongest holiday deals.

Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Camera

With $700 off, bringing it to $5,196.95, the Z9 remains Nikon’s top-tier mirrorless camera. It’s built for professionals who demand speed, durability, and reliability. Even modest discounts on the Z9 are noteworthy.

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera

Now $700 off at $2,599, the EOS R5 remains a high-resolution hybrid favorite. It balances stills performance with advanced video capabilities. This pricing makes it especially attractive for creators upgrading systems.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

Discounted by $500 to $3,899, the R5 Mark II builds on Canon’s high-resolution mirrorless platform. It’s aimed at professionals who want refined performance across both photo and video. This is one of the first notable price drops on the Mark II.

Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera

Now priced at $1,498 after $500 in savings, the a7 III remains a popular all-around mirrorless camera. It offers decisive autofocus, image quality, and battery life. This is an excellent entry point into Sony’s full-frame system.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

With $400 off, bringing it to $1,999.99, the OM-1 Mark II delivers speed and durability in a compact body. It’s built for outdoor and wildlife shooters. This discount strengthens its value proposition.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Two-Lens Kit

Now $420 off at $799.99, this kit includes two lenses for a complete starter system. It’s compact, lightweight, and beginner-friendly. This deal is especially appealing for new photographers.

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera Kits

Available with multiple lens options and savings ranging from $600 to $900, the Z6 III kits offer strong value. These bundles cover everything from everyday zooms to superzoom versatility. They’re well-suited for photographers upgrading to full-frame mirrorless.

Medium Format Lenses

Hasselblad XCD 30mm f/3.5 Lens

Now $1,000 off at $2,995, this wide-angle prime is designed specifically for Hasselblad’s X System. It delivers exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness and color fidelity. This discount makes the expansion into medium format slightly less daunting.

Creative and Specialty Lenses

Lensbaby Pro Kit for Nikon F

Discounted by $700 to $699.95, this kit includes multiple creative optic effects in one bundle. It’s designed for photographers who want to experiment with focus, blur, and distortion. This is one of the deepest discounts Lensbaby offers.

Lensbaby Pro Kit for Micro Four Thirds

Now $650 off at $749.95, this kit brings Lensbaby’s signature creative effects to MFT shooters. It’s ideal for artistic portraits and experimental work. This pricing makes it a compelling addition to a smaller system.

Tripods and Support Gear

Gitzo GK2542-82QD Mountaineer Series 2 Tripod Kit

Now $1,000 off at $999.95, this special anniversary kit combines Gitzo’s carbon fiber legs with professional heads. It’s built for stability and long-term use. Gitzo kits rarely see discounts of this magnitude.

Manfrotto 057 Carbon Fiber Tripod

Priced at $649.95 after $620 in savings, this tripod is designed for heavy camera setups. It offers excellent rigidity and height. This is a strong deal for studio and landscape photographers.

Fotopro E9 Eagle Series Tripod Kit

Now $600 off at $949, this tripod kit is designed for heavy-duty support with a modern aesthetic. It’s suitable for professional mirrorless and DSLR systems. This discount puts it firmly into consideration for high-end users.

Gitzo GT2543L Mountaineer Series 2 Carbon Fiber Tripod

With $500 in savings, this long-version tripod is priced at $899.95. It offers extra height without sacrificing stability. This is a premium tripod at a more approachable price.

Bags, Harnesses, and Carry Solutions

Lowepro PhotoSport PRO BP AW IV (55L)

Now $260.95 off at $299, this backpack is designed for outdoor photographers carrying camera gear and hiking equipment. It balances storage with comfort. This is a substantial discount on a high-capacity pack.

Lowepro Pro Trekker BP 450 AW II

With $250 in savings, this professional backpack is priced at $199. It’s built to handle large camera kits and long travel days. This deal offers excellent value for working photographers.

Pelican AEGIS 32-inch Rolling Hybrid Duffel

Now $210 off at $219.95, this rugged rolling duffel is designed for travel and protection. It blends flexibility with Pelican durability. This is a solid option for gear-heavy trips.

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Hard Case

With $150 in savings, this wheeled hard case is priced at $399.95. It’s ideal for protecting high-value camera gear in transit. This discount puts it at a very competitive price point.

Accessories and Cold Weather Gear

Peak Design Slide Camera Strap

Now $30 off at $99.95, this ergonomic strap balances comfort and quick access. Perfect for daily shooting or travel. Peak Design’s popular straps rarely go on sale.

Peak Design Everyday Sling 6L

With $35 in savings, this compact sling bag is priced at $99.95. It’s ideal for mirrorless systems or light DSLR setups. This discount makes it a solid entry point into Peak Design’s modular system.

Vallerret Markhof Pro Gloves

Now $25 off at $129, these professional cold-weather gloves are perfect for photographers shooting in winter conditions. They combine dexterity and warmth, making them a favorite for outdoor photographers.

Vallerret Women’s Nordic Photography Gloves

With $20 in savings, these gloves are priced at $59.95. They offer lightweight protection and flexibility for photographers needing fine control. This is an ideal pick for mid-winter shoots.

