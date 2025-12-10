Sony’s Great ZV-E10 II Camera Gets Even Better With Free 4Kp120 Upgrade

When the Sony ZV-E10 II launched in July 2024, it did so with the promise of significant improvements over its predecessor and high-level content creation ambitions. One of the biggest improvements was finally delivering 4Kp60 video, something the original ZV-E10, puzzlingly, could not. Now, with a free upgrade released today, the ZV-E10 II can do one better: 4Kp120 recording.

Unlike the new Sony a1 (yes, the original) improvements also released today, the 4Kp120 recording for the ZV-E10 II is not available via a simple firmware upgrade. Instead, users must go to the Sony Creators’ Cloud website and either sign in or enter their ZV-E10 II serial number to download the license file they can install on their camera to unlock 4Kp120 recording. It may be a little bit tedious, but it is at least free. Those who do not register their camera to an established Sony Creators’ Cloud account may need to download the license again later, so it’s a good idea to sign in.

There are some caveats to consider with the 4Kp120 upgrade. First of all, when using the 4Kp120 add-on, some functions are restricted, including proxy recording, Smart Zoom, Clear Image Zoom, and Digital Zoom. Furthermore, “Active” SteadyShot mode is unavailable. During Slow-Motion/Quick-Motion (S&Q) shooting at 4Kp120 (or 4Kp100 in PAL regions), the same limitations apply.

When SteadyShot is set to Standard or Off, there is already a very slight crop of about 1.1x when recording 4Kp60 video on the ZV-E10 II. When recording 4Kp120, this crop increases to approximately 1.6x the lens’s indicated focal length, per Sony.

There are other limitations to consider, including compatible SD memory cards for new movie recording functions, which are all outlined in a new Help Guide Sony has published for the ZV-E10 II’s 4Kp120 (4Kp100) movie recording upgrade.

The new high-speed recording options don’t stop at 120p, either. When the resolution is reduced to FHD, users can shoot at 240p, which enables 10x slow-motion in 24p playback.

Back when PetaPixel went hands-on with the Sony ZV-E10 II at launch, we noted that “4K/120p recording found in the FX30 and a6700 is missing, but that makes sense given the price difference.” Well, it’s no longer missing, making the ZV-E10 II an even more versatile and compelling camera for video-first creators.

“The ZV-E10 II is an absolutely outstanding value for video shooters,” we concluded. It’s an even better value now.

Image credits: Sony