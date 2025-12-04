Apple Has Removed Night Mode From Portrait Mode on the iPhone 17 Pro

Since the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, smartphone photographers have had the option of also using Night mode while in Portrait mode, but iPhone 17 Pro users do not have that option anymore.

The tool’s absence was first noticed by Reddit users and on Apple forums. Users were initially confused, thinking their phone was faulty.

But on the Apple website where it lists iPhone models that support Night Mode in Portrait mode, the iPhone 17 Pro is not among the names.

Models That Support Night Mode in Portrait Mode

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 17’s absence from that list has mystified users, and Apple has not commented on the omission. It’s unusual for Apple to remove a seemingly popular feature, but Macworld speculates that it could be because Night mode takes longer to capture a photo and some users get fed up of waiting, moving their phone away too quickly.

But it’s clear that at least some users find it astonishing that Night mode would be removed. “Portraits at night don’t look nearly as good as they could,” writes Reddit user catalyticclover. “And it’s a downgrade compared to the quality that previous models could achieve.”

While Night mode still works on the normal camera mode, iPhone 17 Pro users can’t then convert those images into Portrait mode, the way iPhone 16 Pro users can. Macworld says that the iPhone 17 Pro lacks the depth information used to create those Portrait mode shots. Of course, Apple could still bring back Night mode in Portrait mode in an update.

Despite the loss of one photo feature, the iPhone 17 Pro was undoubtedly an upgrade on last year’s model. All three main cameras on the back of the phone can capture 48-megapixel RAW files and 24-megapixel HEIFs.

Portrait mode on iPhone has had mixed reviews from photographers since its release. On one hand, it does make the subject pop from the background by making use of bokeh; on the other hand, it can look a little untidy and unnatural.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.