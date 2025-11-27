Heroic Photo of Divers Freeing Humpback Whale Wins Nature Conservancy Contest

Matt Growcoot
A diver underwater photographs a large whale swimming near the ocean surface, with sunlight filtering through the blue water above them.
‘Tauhi’ by Miesa Grobbelaar. Winner of the People and Nature category and Overall Grand Prize Winner.

A stunning photograph of divers freeing an endangered humpback whale from an entangled chain has been announced as the Grand Prize winner of The Nature Conservancy’s 2025 Oceania Photo Contest.

Tauhi, taken by Australian photographer Miesa Grobbelaar, was also the winner of the People and Nature category, netting prize money totalling $4,400.

“A day I never imagined,” the photographer, Miesa Grobbelaar, says of the photo. “We answered a call about an entangled humpback whale thrashing in distress. Arriving, we saw a heavy rusted chain cutting deep into her tail. Diving in, we worked carefully and silently to free her. When the chain finally snapped, she paused and looked at us, as if saying thanks. It was a powerful, humbling moment, reminding me how deeply connected we are to the ocean and its creatures, and how much respect and care truly matters.”

Contest judge and acclaimed nature photographer Jarrod Boord says the winning image, taken off the coast of Ha’api, Tonga, highlights the important connection between humans and our natural world.

“This is an incredible moment that has been captured. It’s a moment in time that speaks a confronting truth about humanity and its impact on the world,” says Boord. “Without even a caption, it tells a story that brings tears to my eyes. It’s horrific and beautiful, it’s humanity’s relationship with nature at its worst and humanity caring for nature at its best, all at the same time.”

People and Nature Category

A person gently cradles a kiwi bird in their arms. The image is in black and white, highlighting the bird’s long beak and textured feathers against the person's dark clothing.
‘Return to the Wild’ by Tony Stoddard. Second place in the People and Nature category.
A snorkeler swims above vibrant coral reefs in clear turquoise water, surrounded by a large school of fish forming circular patterns around the reefs.
‘School Boy’ by Tiana Reimann. Yellowtail fish surround the photographer’s cousin as he swims around a reef in Papua New Guinea. Third place in the People and Nature category.

The Nature Conservancy Oceania Photo Contest focuses on wildlife photography from across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands. There are six categories in total; the winners can be seen below.

Wildlife

A close-up of a tawny frogmouth bird with piercing orange eyes and textured feathers, staring intently with its head slightly tilted against a dark, blurred background.
‘I’m Watching You’ by Donald Chin. A curious young tawny frogmouth keeps a watchful eye on its surroundings. First place in the Wildlife category.
Two humpback whales breach the surface of the ocean simultaneously, creating a dramatic splash with their fins stretched wide against a clear sky.
‘Double Breach’ by Danielle Smith. Two humpback whales jump off the coast of Australia at the same time. Second place in the Wildlife category.
A dragonfly emerging from its nymph exoskeleton, hanging upside down on grass against a black background. The new adult is pale and soft as it completes metamorphosis.
‘Emergence’ by Christine King. An adult dragonfly nymph emerges from its exoskeleton. Third place in the Wildlife category.

Plants and Fungi

Close-up of a large mushroom with a wide, dark cap and prominent gills, growing among green moss and small glowing stalks in a forest setting, with soft light highlighting its textures and details.
‘Pluteus’ Fireflies’ by Nic Wooding. A stack of 15 images. First place in the Plants and Fungi category.
A cluster of bright green bioluminescent mushrooms glows on the forest floor at night, with trees silhouetted against a clear, starry sky and the Milky Way visible above.
‘Galactic Ghost’ by Benjamin Alldridge. Bioluminescent fungus glows in Tasmania beneath the Milky Way. Second place in the Plants and Fungi category.
A close-up of a brown, conical mushroom with gills visible beneath its cap, growing amidst green moss and small leafy plants in a natural forest setting.
‘Witch’s Hat’ by Chin Kang Chia. A stack of 15 images. Third place in the Plants and Fungi category.

Climate

Aerial view of a flooded landscape with sparse, leafless trees emerging from the water and patches of sandy, exposed land near a forested area under an overcast sky.
‘The Collapse of Green’ by Cheng Kang. A fading forest in Victoria, Australia. First place in the Climate category.
Aerial view of factory smokestacks emitting thick smoke above a fog-covered landscape at sunrise, with soft pastel colors in the sky.
‘New Planet’ by Chi Chan. A drone photo shows the largest petrochemical / plastic production plant in Melbourne. Second place in the Climate category.
A scuba diver with a camera swims above a coral reef in clear blue water, capturing images of white and brown corals below the surface.
‘Bleached’ by Brooke Pyke. The aftermath of a severe heatwave that caused bleaching on the Ningaloo Reef. Third place in the Climate category.

Lands

Colorful star trails streak across the night sky above rugged, dark rock formations and sparse vegetation, creating a vibrant, dynamic scene of celestial movement.
‘Winjana Gorge’ by Scott Portelli. Taken in Winjana National Park. First place in the Lands category.
A vibrant night sky displays the Milky Way, with pink and green aurora lights above a rocky shoreline and calm water. A grassy hill is visible on the left under the colorful, star-filled sky.
‘Aurora Australis’ by Dylan Giannakopoulos. A powerful aurora storm over Flinders Blowhole. Second place in the Lands category.
A narrow beam of sunlight illuminates a patch of moss-covered rock in a dark forest, with tiny particles floating in the light, creating a magical, tranquil atmosphere.
‘Nightfall’ by Olivia Wentzell. Taken in Wilson Creek Canyon, New Zealand. Third place in the Lands category.

Water

A lone diver swims underwater, surrounded by beams of light and trails of rising bubbles in the deep blue sea.
‘Rocket’ by Scott Portelli. Penguins return speedily to the surface after feeding on swarms of krill. First place in the Water category.
A tree leans over calm, blue-toned water at night, with exposed roots and rocks glowing red in the foreground. The starry sky and Milky Way are reflected in the still lake, creating a serene and mystical scene.
‘ICEPOP’ by Benjamin Alldridge. Taken on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. Second place in the Water category.
A brightly colored mantis shrimp holds a large cluster of pink eggs with its front legs against a dark, black background. The shrimp's vibrant body and pink eyes are clearly visible.
‘Peacock Mantis and Eggs’ by Peter McGee. A female peacock mantis shrimp stands upright while holding her large clutch of red eggs. Third place in the Water category.

For more, head to the Nature Conservancy Australia’s website.

