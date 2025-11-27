Heroic Photo of Divers Freeing Humpback Whale Wins Nature Conservancy Contest

A stunning photograph of divers freeing an endangered humpback whale from an entangled chain has been announced as the Grand Prize winner of The Nature Conservancy’s 2025 Oceania Photo Contest.

Tauhi, taken by Australian photographer Miesa Grobbelaar, was also the winner of the People and Nature category, netting prize money totalling $4,400.

“A day I never imagined,” the photographer, Miesa Grobbelaar, says of the photo. “We answered a call about an entangled humpback whale thrashing in distress. Arriving, we saw a heavy rusted chain cutting deep into her tail. Diving in, we worked carefully and silently to free her. When the chain finally snapped, she paused and looked at us, as if saying thanks. It was a powerful, humbling moment, reminding me how deeply connected we are to the ocean and its creatures, and how much respect and care truly matters.”

Contest judge and acclaimed nature photographer Jarrod Boord says the winning image, taken off the coast of Ha’api, Tonga, highlights the important connection between humans and our natural world.

“This is an incredible moment that has been captured. It’s a moment in time that speaks a confronting truth about humanity and its impact on the world,” says Boord. “Without even a caption, it tells a story that brings tears to my eyes. It’s horrific and beautiful, it’s humanity’s relationship with nature at its worst and humanity caring for nature at its best, all at the same time.”

People and Nature Category

The Nature Conservancy Oceania Photo Contest focuses on wildlife photography from across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands. There are six categories in total; the winners can be seen below.

Wildlife

Plants and Fungi

Climate

Lands

Water

