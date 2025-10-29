Nature’s Best Photography Awards 2025 Winners Showcase Wonderful Wildlife and Landscapes

Nature’s Best Photography has unveiled their winning photos for the Nature’s Best Photography Awards 2025 competition. This year marks the contest’s 30th anniversary. The grand-prize-winning photo shows a pair of Emperor penguins looking down at their fluffy chick amid a snowstorm.

The grand-prize-winning photo, Emperor Penguins, by Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan, is an excellent showcase of how devoted parents in the animal kingdom protect and raise their young, even in the world’s harshest environments, the photographer explains.

Vijayan’s grand-prize-winning photo bested more than 20,000 other incredible submissions by nature and wildlife photographers from 62 countries. Of these, nearly 500 were shortlisted. After a very challenging judging process, the panel selected 11 category winners and the Top 100 Highly Honored finalists.

All 11 category winners, plus the Youth Photographer of the Year winner, Lisiqi Ye, are featured below.

Youth Photographer of the Year — Lisiqi Ye

17-year-old Chinese photographer Lisiqi Ye captured this incredible photo of a great hornbill in flight in Yingjiang, Yunnan, China, earning Ye the highly coveted title of “Youth Photographer of the Year.”

“I spent days in a hide watching a tree cavity claimed by a pair of great hornbills,” the young photographer says. “Here, the red-eyed male was coming home facing the wind.”

Category Winners

Animal Antics

Art in Nature

Birds

Wildlife

Landscapes

Outdoor Adventure

Ocean Views

Polar Passion

Conservation Story

Conservation Single Image

Nature in Motion

Polar Bear Swimming and Playing by © Florian Ledoux, Winner — Nature in Motion | Nature’s Best Photography Awards 2025

Selected Highly Honored Photos

The complete gallery of all the Nature’s Best International Awards 2025 winners, including the video winners, is available on a dedicated website. The winners will also be showcased in the 2025 Winter Special 30th Anniversary Edition of Nature’s Best Photography magazine, which will be available soon.

Image credits: Photos provided courtesy of Nature’s Best Photography. All individual photographers are credited in the captions.