Nikon and RED Are Launching Imaging Recipes Soon

Nikon and RED are working together on a new set of Imaging Recipes for Nikon cameras, slated to arrive on December 10. Although details are scarce on these hyped new recipes, there’s still a lot to say about Nikon Imaging Cloud’s Imaging Recipes.

As spotted by Nikon Rumors, Nikon recently updated its Nikon Imaging Cloud website with the news that new “Nikon | RED Imaging Recipes” are in development and will be available on December 10.

“The fusion of RED and Nikon technology has created a unique and more attractive expression than ever before,” Nikon writes. “We’ll give you unprecedented recipes that will unleash your power of expression.”

Precisely what these Imaging Recipes will be remains to be seen, but it’s a reasonably safe bet that they will be similar to the RED-developed LUTs that Nikon and RED released in September 2024, which are spectacular.

PetaPixel will share more details about the new Nikon | RED Imaging Recipes as soon as they are available, which should be shortly. However, in the meantime, it is worth taking a closer look at the Imaging Recipes feature itself, as it has changed quite a bit since its initial release last year. Since then, Nikon has continually added new Imaging Recipes designed by photographers, cinematographers, and other visual artists. The company has also expanded compatibility, and Imaging Recipes now work with the Nikon Z50 II, Z5 II, Zf, Z6 III, and ZR.

Installing Imaging Recipes is straightforward, as Nikon outlines in the video below.

There are many Imaging Recipes available now, including custom image profiles created by well-known photographers such as Eeva Makinen, Eyes of Belga, Harpreet Singh, Vincent Versace, Dondre Green, Brandon Woelfel, Emilie Hill, and many more. Examples of each publicly available Imaging Recipe are available on Nikon Imaging Cloud. It’s an extensive collection, with something for just about everyone.

Nikon Imaging Cloud has flown a bit under the radar, but its Imaging Recipes are a neat feature and one that Nikon photographers with compatible cameras should check out, especially once the new Nikon | RED recipes land on December 10.

Image credits: Nikon, individual photographers are credited in the captions