RED’s New Cinematic Imaging Recipes for Nikon Cameras Look Awesome

As promised, Nikon and RED have launched their new Imaging Recipes for compatible Nikon Z Series cameras, including the Z6 III, Z5 II, Z50 II, Zf, and the most recent Nikon Z camera, the video-oriented ZR. There are nine new RED-developed Imaging Recipes, plus a trio of new ones from professional creators.

The RED-developed Imaging Recipes all fall under the “CineBias” family, embracing a cinematic-inspired look that Nikon says combines the strength of its technology and RED’s.

“The brands created a truly unique look that delivers richer, more compelling visual expression than ever before,” Nikon says.

In total, the nine RED-developed Imaging Recipes include: CineBias, CineBias-T — Cool Atmosphere, CineBias-C — Crisp Teal, CineBias-CC — Noir Vibes, CineBias WC — Grit & Glow, CineBias-TC — Green Edge Experimental, CineBiasOffset, CineBias Achromic, and CineBias BleachBypass.

It is worth emphasizing that these differ from the RED-developed LUTs Nikon released for select cameras in September 2024. Those look-up tables (LUTs) are designed for post-processing N-Log video, while Imaging Recipes are designed to apply directly to photos and videos in-camera. This means that the look of the Imaging Recipes is baked into the files at the time of capture, whereas LUTs can be applied (and removed) at any time. Imaging Recipes also cannot be used with log video or RAW images, so creators will lose editing flexibility.

On the other hand, the idea of Imaging Recipes is to enable creators to capture photos and videos that are ready to share immediately. The new RED-developed Imaging Recipes promise to give photos and videos a cinematic, polished appearance with little fuss. The biggest hurdle may be accessing the Imaging Recipes themselves, as users must download them from the Nikon Imaging Cloud and install them on a connected camera.

Alongside the nine new RED-developed Imaging Recipes, Nikon also published three new Imaging Recipes from professional creators. Vintage Film by Ludwig Favre brings a warm, nostalgic look to photos and videos. Golden Brown by Siinapse adds golden hues to subjects and is made specifically for outdoor scenes. Finally, Movie Green Orange by Instant Film Studio promises a clean, natural look with reduced contrast.

All of the new Imaging Recipes, plus nearly 100 other ones, are available to download now directly from Nikon Imaging Cloud.

