RED’s New Cinematic Imaging Recipes for Nikon Cameras Look Awesome

Jeremy Gray

Split image: Left side shows a woman in a green shirt standing in a dimly lit tunnel, looking at the camera. Right side shows the same woman leaning on a railing under a bridge, gazing thoughtfully to the side.

As promised, Nikon and RED have launched their new Imaging Recipes for compatible Nikon Z Series cameras, including the Z6 III, Z5 II, Z50 II, Zf, and the most recent Nikon Z camera, the video-oriented ZR. There are nine new RED-developed Imaging Recipes, plus a trio of new ones from professional creators.

The RED-developed Imaging Recipes all fall under the “CineBias” family, embracing a cinematic-inspired look that Nikon says combines the strength of its technology and RED’s.

“The brands created a truly unique look that delivers richer, more compelling visual expression than ever before,” Nikon says.

A young man stands on outdoor steps wearing a dark jacket and beige pants, while a young woman in a beanie, white jacket, and wide-leg jeans leans against a graffiti-covered wall.
CineBias BleachBypass by RED
A person stands alone on an indoor staircase, leaning against the railing in a minimalist, modern building. The photo is in black and white, emphasizing shadows and architectural lines.
CineBias Achromic by RED
A young woman in a gray-green jacket leans on a railing in a dimly lit tunnel, looking at the camera with a serious expression. Blurred cars and lights are visible in the background.
CineBias-TC — Green Edge Experimental by RED

In total, the nine RED-developed Imaging Recipes include: CineBias, CineBias-T — Cool Atmosphere, CineBias-C — Crisp Teal, CineBias-CC — Noir Vibes, CineBias WC — Grit & Glow, CineBias-TC — Green Edge Experimental, CineBiasOffset, CineBias Achromic, and CineBias BleachBypass.

Two people stand side by side in front of a calm river, with trees lining both sides under a cloudy sky. They both have neutral expressions and wear earth-toned clothing.
CineBiasOffset by RED
A woman in a green top and white skirt stands in a sunlit forest, looking to the side, with tall trees and green foliage surrounding her. Dappled sunlight creates patterns on her and the forest floor.
CineBias-CC — Noir Vibes by RED

It is worth emphasizing that these differ from the RED-developed LUTs Nikon released for select cameras in September 2024. Those look-up tables (LUTs) are designed for post-processing N-Log video, while Imaging Recipes are designed to apply directly to photos and videos in-camera. This means that the look of the Imaging Recipes is baked into the files at the time of capture, whereas LUTs can be applied (and removed) at any time. Imaging Recipes also cannot be used with log video or RAW images, so creators will lose editing flexibility.

A person with short curly hair, seen from behind, walks alone on a bridge with red metal arches, surrounded by trees and overcast skies.
CineBias WC — Grit & Glow by RED
A woman with long dark hair sits on the floor in front of yellow washing machines, looking thoughtfully ahead. She wears a dark jacket and light shirt. The photo is taken through a window, adding reflections.
CineBIas-T — Cool Atmosphere by RED

On the other hand, the idea of Imaging Recipes is to enable creators to capture photos and videos that are ready to share immediately. The new RED-developed Imaging Recipes promise to give photos and videos a cinematic, polished appearance with little fuss. The biggest hurdle may be accessing the Imaging Recipes themselves, as users must download them from the Nikon Imaging Cloud and install them on a connected camera.

A young woman with long dark hair, wearing a green shirt over a light long-sleeve, stands in a dimly lit tunnel with sunlight and green trees visible in the background. She looks directly at the camera with a neutral expression.
CineBias-C Crisp Teal Contrast by RED
A woman with long dark hair, wearing a green top and long white skirt, leans on a concrete bridge railing, looking up at the clear blue sky.
CineBias by RED

Alongside the nine new RED-developed Imaging Recipes, Nikon also published three new Imaging Recipes from professional creators. Vintage Film by Ludwig Favre brings a warm, nostalgic look to photos and videos. Golden Brown by Siinapse adds golden hues to subjects and is made specifically for outdoor scenes. Finally, Movie Green Orange by Instant Film Studio promises a clean, natural look with reduced contrast.

People walk and gather around a large pond with small sailboats in front of the Luxembourg Palace, a historic building with classic French architecture, surrounded by palm trees and greenery on a sunny day.
Vintage Film by Ludwig Favre
A person posing confidently outdoors in front of a historic building, wearing wide-leg jeans with white silhouette designs, a white T-shirt, a white jacket, and white sneakers.
Golden Brown by Siinapse
A woman in a white dress and a man in a black suit stand outside a building with gray brick walls, holding hands and smiling at each other. Lanterns hang nearby, and wooden doors are visible in the background.
Movie Green Orange by Instant Film Studio

All of the new Imaging Recipes, plus nearly 100 other ones, are available to download now directly from Nikon Imaging Cloud.

Image credits: Nikon

