The Gear We Used Every Day of 2025 | The PetaPixel Podcast

The PetaPixel team uses different cameras and lenses every day as part of our job but behind the scenes, we carry around a few pieces of mainstay gear that we just can’t live without. This week, The PetaPixel Podcast team reveals the equipment they’ve been carrying this year that keep the wheels of journalism turning.

The holiday season is here, and so is OM SYSTEM’s Black Friday pricing. Right now, you can save up to $400 on many of the cameras and lenses that they make.

The OM-1 Mark II, their professional powerhouse perfect for bird and wildlife photography, with blazing-fast autofocus and class-leading stabilization, is $400 off. For those looking for an even lighter all-around travel kit, the OM-3 and M.Zuiko 12-45mm F4.0 PRO package is only $2099.99. And if you’re looking to upgrade your glass, you’ll find big savings on almost al M.Zuikol lenses.



Check out the full lineup at explore.omsystem.com/petapixel and take your photography to the next level without breaking the bank.

Now saving when you shop for your favorite gear at B&H Photo is even easier with the B&H Payboo Credit Card, which lets you Save the Tax — you pay the tax, and B&H pays you back instantly! (Save the Tax on eligible purchases shipped to eligible states.) Or you can pay over time with 6 and 12 month financing (on minimum purchases of $199 for 6 months, and $599 for 12 months). Terms apply, learn more at http://bhphoto.com/payboo.

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval. Payboo Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank.

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode