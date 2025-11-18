Fujifilm’s New F-Log2 and F-Log2C Film Simulation LUTs Look Fantastic

A split image: on the left, a brown bear stands in a rushing river; on the right, a man in outdoor gear holds a fishing rod, appearing to fish in similar waters.

With surprising lack of fanfare, Fujifilm has released its promised GFX Eterna 55 Look-Up Tables (LUTs) based on 10 different Film Simulations. These 3D LUTs work with F-Log2 and F-Log2C, meaning that filmmakers using any recent Fujifilm camera with high-end video features, including X- and GFX-series models beyond the GFX Eterna 55, can take advantage and give their log footage a classic Film Simulation appearance.

While videographers have long known these LUTs were coming, it is fantastic news that they have finally arrived and are free to download directly from Fujifilm’s website. While Fujifilm did not share a press release about its new LUTs becoming available, CineD reported the news last week.

A professional video camera with a large lens and matte box mounted on a tripod, set up in a studio with bright lights in the background.
Credit: Fujifilm

This is a big move for Fujifilm. Although the LUTs are primiarly designed to support the GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera, which is available to preorder now ahead of an expected launch before the end of the year, it’s great news for anyone with a Fujifilm camera capable of shooting in F-Log2 or F-Log2C, which includes models ranging from the entry-level X-M5 to the high-end X-H2S and the medium-format GFX100 II that forms the foundation of the GFX Eterna 55.

The available LUTs convert F-Log2 and F-Log2C footage to the following 10 Film Simulations: Eterna, Provia, Velvia, Astia, Classic Chrome, Reala Ace, Pro Neg.std, Classic Neg., Eterna Bleach Bypass, and Acros. There are also two more LUTs, one to create a neutral image with a black level of 0 (using 10-bit depth) and one to create a natural image with black level offset “so that its tone matches the F-Log2C data,” per Fujifilm. The LUTs all feature a gamut that complies with ITU-R BT.709.

Given that PetaPixel shot its documentary, No Guarantees, on the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera, we have access to some great F-Log footage to use to test the newly released 3D LUTs. The images below show each new Film Simulation LUT in an incredible Alaskan wilderness scene and in a sequence featuring Chris Niccolls in the midst of an expert fly-fishing cast.

A brown bear wades through a shallow, fast-moving river with moss-covered rocks in the background.
Rec. 709
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands outdoors while fly fishing, holding a fishing rod over green water.
Rec. 709
A brown bear walks through a rushing stream, water splashing around its legs, with moss-covered rocks visible in the background.
Eterna
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands in a body of water, holding a fishing rod and casting his line, with a blurred natural background behind him.
Eterna
A brown bear stands in a flowing river, partially submerged, with green moss-covered rocks in the background. The bear appears to be looking to the right with its mouth slightly open.
Provia
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands outdoors, holding a fishing rod over a body of water with a focused expression.
Provia
A brown bear walks through a rushing stream with green moss-covered rocks in the background.
Velvia
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest is fly fishing in a body of water with a greenish background. He is holding a fishing rod and appears focused on his activity.
Velvia
A brown bear stands in a flowing river with water splashing around its legs, and green moss-covered rocks are visible in the background.
Astia
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest is standing outdoors, holding a fishing rod over clear green water, preparing to cast his line.
Astia
A brown bear stands in a fast-flowing river with moss-covered rocks in the background, looking to the right with its mouth slightly open.
Classic Chrome
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands in shallow water while fly fishing, holding a fishing rod. The background is blurred, showing a natural outdoor setting.
Classic Chrome
A brown bear stands in a flowing river with water splashing around its legs; green moss-covered rocks line the background.
Reala Ace
A man wearing sunglasses, a blue cap, and a fishing vest is fly fishing in a calm, green river, holding a fishing rod with both hands.
Reala Ace
A large brown bear stands in a rushing river with water splashing around its legs. Moss-covered rocks are visible in the background. The bear appears alert and is looking to the right.
Pro Neg. Std.
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands in shallow water, holding a fishing rod, with greenery and water blurred in the background.
Pro Neg. Std.
A brown bear stands in a flowing river with white rapids, surrounded by moss-covered rocks in the background.
Classic Neg.
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest is fly fishing in a river or lake, holding a fishing rod with a cast line visible in the air.
Classic Neg.
A large brown bear stands in a rushing river, surrounded by splashing water and moss-covered rocks in the background.
Eterna Bleach Bypass
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands in water while holding a fishing rod, appearing to fish in a calm outdoor setting.
Eterna Bleach Bypass
A large bear walks through a shallow, rocky river with water splashing around its legs. The background shows rocks along the riverbank. The image is in black and white.
Acros
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands in shallow water while fly fishing, holding a fishing rod mid-cast. The background is out of focus, with natural light highlighting the scene.
Acros
A brown bear stands in a rushing river with green moss-covered rocks in the background, looking alert as water splashes around its legs.
WDR
A man wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a fishing vest stands outdoors by the water, holding a fishing rod and casting a line.
WDR

While filmmakers may want to tweak the look of their videos further, these new LUTs provide a great starting point that closely matches the look of each Film Simulation when used to capture still photos.

As DPReview notes, this is a similar situation to when Nikon released RED-developed LUTs for its Nikon Z mirrorless cameras last year, which proved to be phenomenal.

