Fujifilm’s New F-Log2 and F-Log2C Film Simulation LUTs Look Fantastic

With surprising lack of fanfare, Fujifilm has released its promised GFX Eterna 55 Look-Up Tables (LUTs) based on 10 different Film Simulations. These 3D LUTs work with F-Log2 and F-Log2C, meaning that filmmakers using any recent Fujifilm camera with high-end video features, including X- and GFX-series models beyond the GFX Eterna 55, can take advantage and give their log footage a classic Film Simulation appearance.

While videographers have long known these LUTs were coming, it is fantastic news that they have finally arrived and are free to download directly from Fujifilm’s website. While Fujifilm did not share a press release about its new LUTs becoming available, CineD reported the news last week.

This is a big move for Fujifilm. Although the LUTs are primiarly designed to support the GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera, which is available to preorder now ahead of an expected launch before the end of the year, it’s great news for anyone with a Fujifilm camera capable of shooting in F-Log2 or F-Log2C, which includes models ranging from the entry-level X-M5 to the high-end X-H2S and the medium-format GFX100 II that forms the foundation of the GFX Eterna 55.

The available LUTs convert F-Log2 and F-Log2C footage to the following 10 Film Simulations: Eterna, Provia, Velvia, Astia, Classic Chrome, Reala Ace, Pro Neg.std, Classic Neg., Eterna Bleach Bypass, and Acros. There are also two more LUTs, one to create a neutral image with a black level of 0 (using 10-bit depth) and one to create a natural image with black level offset “so that its tone matches the F-Log2C data,” per Fujifilm. The LUTs all feature a gamut that complies with ITU-R BT.709.

Given that PetaPixel shot its documentary, No Guarantees, on the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 cinema camera, we have access to some great F-Log footage to use to test the newly released 3D LUTs. The images below show each new Film Simulation LUT in an incredible Alaskan wilderness scene and in a sequence featuring Chris Niccolls in the midst of an expert fly-fishing cast.

While filmmakers may want to tweak the look of their videos further, these new LUTs provide a great starting point that closely matches the look of each Film Simulation when used to capture still photos.

As DPReview notes, this is a similar situation to when Nikon released RED-developed LUTs for its Nikon Z mirrorless cameras last year, which proved to be phenomenal.