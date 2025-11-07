Panasonic is Shuttering Its Lumix Pro Services in Europe

The United Kingdom and eight European countries operating Panasonic Lumix Pro services have announced that they will cease to do so on November 30, 2025.

The closure will affect Panasonic’s Pro services in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The announcement was posted to each of the affected country’s Panasonic Lumix Pro Support pages.

Of note, Ireland shut down its Pro Services support in 2022.

“We will be closing our Lumix Pro service on 30 November 2025. This step allows us to refocus on new activities designed to better support our customers and creators,” the notice reads. “Current members will be able to log in and manage their accounts, including securing any data, until 31st December 2025. New registrations are no longer available after 18th September 2025.”

Lumix Pro memberships in the UK have only one tier and require ownership of one Lumix S camera body. In exchange, members gain access to free of charge preferential 7-day turnaround time on the repair of qualifying cameras and lenses. Membership is free and unlimited.

“Lumix Pro is designed to ensure that in case of any issues with your equipment we can get you up and working again as quickly as possible. Our international network of service facilities is set up with the sole purpose on ensuring any down time is minimized,” the UK website reads.

“We understand that as a professional having your gear in top-condition when you need it is essential, as your videos and images are your reputation. You need to have confidence in your gear and the organization behind the gear. Lumix Pro ensures your gear is ready to go when you need it.”

In contrast, the US-based membership program has two tiers: Red and Platinum. The Red tier is free and promises a three to five-day turnaround on service with the promise of a repair loaner if those repairs require more than seven business days to execute. Lumix Red tier requires the registration of just one qualifying Lumix product. Platinum memberships greatly expand the benefits, including turnaround time of just two days (and a loaner if repair takes longer), 20% off out-of-warranty repairs, and more. In exchange, Platinum membership costs $199 annually.

The UK’s Pro Membership offered quite a bit of value at no extra cost, but that will cease to be the case at the end of the month. A Panasonic Lumix representative tells PetaPixel that there are no plans to change Lumix Pro Services support in the United States.

Image credits: Panasonic Lumix