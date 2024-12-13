Cosina’s New Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Is a Fast Full-Frame Prime

Cosina announced a new Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 prime lens for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras. The fast manual prime lens promises excellent optical performance and strong close-up capabilities.

The new Cosina Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 joins six other Nokton lenses, the Nokton 21mm f/1.4, Classic 35mm f/1.4, 40mm f/1.2, 50mm f/1, 50mm f/1.2, and 75mm f/1.5. Slotting squarely in between the 21mm and 35mm primes, the new Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical is on the longer end of “wide-angle” and should work well for landscape, street, travel, and portraiture scenarios.

The lens features 10 elements arranged in eight groups. Of these, there are two aspherical elements for a total of four aspherical surfaces. There are also a pair of abnormal partial dispersion lens elements. Cosina says that the lens delivers high resolution across the entire image area on full-frame cameras and that color shifts are “well controlled.” The lens has a 12-bladed circular aperture diaphragm to render out-of-focus elements as “soft round bokeh rather than polygonal shapes.”

The manual focus lens sports a full-metal helicoid unit processed and adjusted for extraordinary precision. With high-quality grease that promises “appropriate torque,” the lens also promises smooth focusing performance. The lens’ minimum focusing distance is just 0.28 meters (11 inches), delivering a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.5, which is nearing full-blown macro territory.

Stylistically, the new Nokton 28mm f/1.5 fits with Cosina’s other Voigtlander Nokton primes. This means it has a diamond-knurled focus ring with depth of field markings, a manual aperture ring (which can be de-clicked), and a stylish semi-gloss metal finish. The lens is just 55 millimeters (2.17 inches) long and weighs 320 grams (11.3 ounces). The lens accepts 49mm filters.

Although a fully manual lens, the Nokton 28mm f/1.5 has electrical contacts and delivers complete EXIF data to the camera. It also works alongside Sony’s in-camera lens corrections. The lens ships with a finish-matched lens hood.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The Cosina Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical will arrive to retailers in January 2025. While U.S. pricing has not been confirmed, the lens is available to preorder in Japan for 115,000 yen, which works out to just under $750 at current exchange rates. A price around this would be in line with many other Nokton lenses.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtlander. Real-world sample images by Takashi Koike.