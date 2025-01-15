The Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Is Coming to Nikon Z-Mount

Cosina announced that the Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 that was unveiled for Sony E-mount in December will now also be coming to Nikon Z-mount. The E-Mount version is expected to be available this month while the Z-mount version will ship sometime in February.

Aside from adjustments to the exterior to accommodate the new mount, the basic construction of the lens is identical to the one announced for Sony E-mount. The full-frame lens features 10 elements arranged in eight groups which includes two aspherical elements for a total of four aspherical surfaces as well as a pair of abnormal (or extraordinary) partial dispersion glass elements. This optical design is meant to provide a mix of high resolution and well-controlled color shifts and aberrations.

It has an aperture range of f/1.5 through f/16 via a 12-bladed diaphragm which Cosina says makes the opening “as circular as possible” and should result in the out of focus areas (bokeh) being round rather than polygonal. Aperture is adjusted manually via the external stepped ring. As this is a stills-focused optic, the aperture ring cannot be de-clicked.

As is generally the case with Voigtlander optics, the Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical is a manual-focus only lens but it does communicate electronically with the attached Nikon Z-mount camera. Cosina says that these electronic contacts allow the camera to record EXIF information, work in tandem with any in-body image stabilization (should the camera be equipped with it), makes it compatible with the latest firmware, and allows it to focus via peaking, the enlargement button, and by the color-changing of the focus point frame. The lens can focus as close as 28 centimeters (about 11 inches).

Cosina also again touts its full-metal helicoid unit that results in what it describes as “appropriate torque” and the capability for fine focusing adjustments.

Below are a few photos taken with the Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical (courtesy of Cosina and captured by photographer Jima), which are different from the samples provided for the E-mount version:.

Pricing and Availability

As mentioned, Cosina intends to make the Voigtlander Nokton 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical available by February 2025, although its international availability will likely come later and vary depending on region. Additionally, Cosina did not make pricing known at the time of publication, although it probably won’t differ too much from the E-mount version which is available to preorder in Japan for 115,000 yen, or about $750.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtlander. Real-world sample images by Jima