Motorola’s Edge 70 Doesn’t Discard Cameras Despite Ultra-Thin Chassis

Motorola has unveiled the Motorola Edge 70, its thinnest smartphone yet, measuring just 0.24 of an inch (5.99 millimeters) thick. The device headlines a new generation of ultra-thin handsets that aim to balance durability, performance, and advanced camera technology without sacrificing design.

A Bold Step in Design and Engineering

The Motorola Edge 70 arrives as a showcase of precision engineering and minimalist design. Despite what is being billed as an impossibly slender frame, the handset integrates an aircraft-grade aluminum chassis, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and IP68/IP69 water and dust protection, which the company says gives it a build that’s as tough as it is elegant.

Motorola’s design team has placed emphasis on comfort and visual balance, the matte nylon-inspired finish paired with subtle Pantone-curated colors gives the device a premium yet approachable aesthetic. It’s notably lightweight, making it comfortable for long periods of use whether browsing, gaming, or streaming.

Beyond its physical design, the Edge 70 debuts with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processing power and a 4,800 mAh battery, allowing for up to 50 hours of continuous use. Despite its slim frame, Motorola says this endurance is achieved through silicon-carbon battery technology, maximizing energy density without compromising thickness.

Triple 50MP Cameras in a Paper-Thin Frame

While many ultra-thin smartphones sacrifice camera quality to achieve their slender profiles, Motorola has taken the opposite approach with the Edge 70. Despite measuring just 0.24 in (5.99 mm) thick, the device incorporates a triple 50 megapixel camera array that rivals bulkier flagship models. The system includes a 50 megapixel main camera capable of recording detailed 4K video, a 50 megapixel ultra-wide and macro lens offering a 120-degree field of view, and a 50 megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

A dedicated three-in-one light sensor works alongside these lenses to ensure precise exposure control and maintain natural tones, even in challenging lighting conditions. The result is sharper detail, better color fidelity, and a noticeable reduction in blown highlights or dark shadows.

The Edge 70’s camera system is powered by moto ai², Motorola’s next-generation AI engine that enhances image quality and user creativity. Features such as Action Shot keep fast-moving subjects sharp, Group Shot ensures everyone in the frame looks their best, and Signature Style lets users apply cohesive visual themes across their gallery. Behind the scenes, the Photo Enhancement Engine uses AI-driven color grading, tone mapping, and sharpness optimization promise to deliver professional-grade results straight from the device, no editing required.

For photography enthusiasts, the Edge 70s combination of advanced optics, AI-assisted processing, and Motorola’s focus on color science validated by Pantone™, the Edge 70 proves that sleek design and imaging power can coexist seamlessly.

Moto ai²: Smarter, Integrated Assistance

Motorola’s AI suite extends beyond photography. The Moto ai² assistant introduces contextual intelligence, understanding on-screen content and suggesting relevant actions. Features like Next Move, Image Studio, and Playlist Studio allow users to generate visuals, create music playlists, or take instant action based on what’s being viewed.

The Edge 70 also supports both 68 W TurboPower wired and 15 W wireless charging, enabling rapid top-ups whether at a desk or on the go.

Sustainability in Focus

Sustainability remains a key pillar of the Edge 70’s development. The phone uses over 20% post-consumer recycled plastic, arrives in plastic-free packaging printed with soy ink, and features improved battery efficiency and lifespan to reduce long-term waste. The company reports a lower carbon footprint compared to the previous generation, aligning with Lenovo Group’s broader environmental commitments.

Motorola Edge 70 vs. iPhone Air: Thinness Meets Capability

The Motorola Edge 70 naturally invites comparison to the Apple iPhone Air, which PetaPixel covered earlier this year as Apple’s slimmest device at 0.22 in (5.6 mm) thick. While the iPhone Air still narrowly holds the crown for overall thinness, Motorola’s Edge 70 presents a compelling case for versatility and practicality.

Where Apple opted for a minimalist single-camera system, Motorola maintained a triple-lens setup without significantly increasing the device’s profile. The camera bump on the Edge 70 is also less pronounced than that of the iPhone Air, resulting in a smoother, more balanced silhouette.

Battery life is another area where Motorola takes the lead. The Edge 70’s 4,800 mAh cell reportedly delivers up to 50 hours of mixed use, nearly double the 22–27 hours claimed by the iPhone Air. Both devices emphasize efficiency and premium materials, but Motorola’s inclusion of an AI-driven assistant and fast-charging options gives it a notable advantage in flexibility.

Performance-wise, Apple’s A17 chip in the iPhone Air continues to dominate in raw processing power, but Motorola’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 prioritizes AI optimization, multitasking stability, and efficiency in a similarly compact package.

Ultimately, the Edge 70 appeals to those seeking an Android device that doesn’t compromise on camera quality or endurance in pursuit of a thin profile, areas where the iPhone Air has chosen a leaner, more minimalist approach.

Pricing & Availability

The Motorola Edge 70 launches this week in select markets across Europe and the Middle East, starting at $910 (approx. €799). Broader global availability is expected later this year.

Image credits: Motorola