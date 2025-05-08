Samsung Teases Ultra-Thin 200MP Galaxy S25 Edge Smartphone

Samsung is the latest in a lengthy list of companies to release teaser videos for upcoming products. Like Sony’s newest teaser, Samsung is preparing to unveil a new smartphone — the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Unlike a typical teaser, Samsung has already spilled quite a few beans. The Galaxy S25 Edge has been a semi-known commodity since Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 series smartphones in January, including the impressive flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. At that time, Samsung said it was working on an ultra-thin smartphone, and about four months later, it is nearly here.

“Over the last decade, smartphones have undergone a remarkable transformation — becoming more powerful and intelligent than ever before. As the advent of mobile AI has raised the bar for what these devices can achieve, so have our expectations for peak performance,” Samsung explains. “Integrating AI has fundamentally reshaped mobile experiences, turning smartphones from convenient tools into indispensable companions for connection, creativity and productivity. As our reliance on these devices grows, so do our expectations for them to be portable and lightweight without sacrificing power and innovation.”

The company promises its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will be a “powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel,” combining flagship-level performance and extreme portability.

However, the Korean tech giant adds that the S25 Edge is “more than a slim smartphone.” The company ambitiously promises its new phone will set a new standard for what users can achieve with their smartphone and that the handheld will “unlock a new era of growth for the mobile industry.”

These are a lot of lofty claims. On the photography side of things, despite its slim form, the Galaxy S25 Edge will retain the Galaxy S25 series’ 200-megapixel wide-angle lens. Samsung says the ultra-slim phone “continues Galaxy’s iconic camera experience” and delivers “pro-grade capabilities to intuitively capture the world around you.”

It’s an extremely safe bet that the Galaxy S25 Edge will rely heavily upon artificial intelligence throughout the user experience, including its photo and video capabilities. It is also a reasonable assumption that, while the Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 200-megapixel main camera, it will come with some compromise concerning its imaging system. By making a phone ultra-thin, compromises must be made concerning the camera system. There is only so much space for lenses inside a super-thin phone.

Samsung is also beating Apple to the ultra-thin smartphone punch. Apple is expected to release an ultra-thin “iPhone Air” sometime this year. It will be fascinating to see how the Galaxy S25 Edge compares to the rumored iPhone Air.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13 at 9 AM KST (May 12 at 8 PM EDT). At that time, all the details will be revealed, including the phone’s complete camera system and features.

Image credits: Samsung