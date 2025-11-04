Sony’s Redesigned Xperia 10 VII Smartphone Has Old-School Vibes

Sony’s newest Xperia smartphone, the Xperia 10 VII, features the first new design in the Xperia 10 series in years, but does little else to move the needle for mobile photographers.

The most significant design tweak for photographers is the dedicated “shutter button” on the Xperia 10 VII’s side. By pressing this button, mobile shooters can immediately open the phone’s camera app and take a photo in a single tap. Even when the phone is locked, long-pressing the button instantly opens the camera app, which Sony says helps photographers never miss the shot.

As for the camera system itself, the Xperia 10 VII rocks a two-camera design. The primary camera features a 50-megapixel Type 1/1.56 image sensor and a 24mm equivalent f/1.9 lens, though it also serves as a 48mm standard camera through cropping. This new 50MP sensor is about 1.6 times larger than the one in the previous model.

The main camera is flanked by a 16mm ultra-wide camera that features a relatively small 13-megapixel Type 1/3 image sensor.

Compare that with the Xperia 1 VII phone that Sony launched in May, which features a triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Type 1/1.56 ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto (Type 1/3.5) with optical zoom ranging from 85mm f/2.3 to 170mm f/3.5 (35mm equivalent).

There is also something else missing from the Xperia 10 VII’s cameras: Zeiss branding. Unlike the Xperia 1 VII, which has Zeiss T* coatings on its main camera, Sony’s latest handheld lacks Zeiss’ optical expertise. However, Sony promises good image quality nonetheless, thanks in part to the phone’s AI Scene Recognition technology that optimizes camera settings based on what the photographer is capturing.

Since the device runs Android 16, it also includes all the AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos, including Magic Editor.

Beyond the new camera shutter button, the redesigned Xperia 10 VII also features a new 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio that “makes watching content and browsing the internet more comfortable.”

Sony has prioritized a compact, lightweight design for its new smartphone, which admittedly looks a bit old-fashioned, thanks in part to the top and bottom bezels and squared-off edges. The redesigned Xperia 10 VII weighs just 168 grams (5.9 ounces), and it’s 8.3 millimeters (0.33 inches) thick.

The Sony Xperia 10 VII is also affordable. The smartphone starts at £399 in the United Kingdom. As with the last few Sony Xperia smartphones, there is no expectation of a release in the United States. However, the device will work on American cellular networks, making importing an option for Sony super fans.

Image credits: Sony