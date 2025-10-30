Harlowe Announces Two News Portable Lights for Pros and Creators

Harlowe is launching two new continuous LED lights: the Max Air 40 and the Pro 300 Spectra. Both can deliver powerful light for photographers on location or in the studio.

Max Air 40

The Max Air 40 is a portable continuous light designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators. The 40-watt, battery-powered LED light delivers “exceptional brightness, color accuracy, and modular creativity.” The small, stylish unit can slide into any camera bag.

“Built to keep pace with creators in motion, the Max Air 40 brings Harlowe’s signature craftsmanship and distinctive brown vegan-leather finish to a rugged, location-ready form. From destination weddings and outdoor portraits to fast-paced content shoots, it’s the perfect bridge between portability and professional power,” Harlowe says in a press release.

The Max Air 40 delivers 3,500 lumens through a 23-degree fixed-focus lens. There are two batteries that can be swapped out: a 55wh and a 99wh, both of which are IP65-rated water-resistant. The color temperature can be adjusted from 2,700 K to 6,500 K.

A magnetic mount allows for gels, diffusion, barndoors, and modifications to be easily attached. The device can be controlled via Bluetooth on the Harlowe app.

Pro 300 Spectra

The Pro 300 Spectra fits in the Harlowe Pro series. It can deliver over 36,000 customizable colors and “precision white light control” from 1,700 K to 10,000 K. It is powered by a 300 W high-output LED engine and comes with a 0-100% dimming knob. It can be controlled via a detachable panel or via the Harlowe app.

“Built with the same robust, portable DNA as its predecessors, the Pro 300 Spectra features a 360-degree rotatable head, ergonomic handle, and whisper-quiet 28 dB fan for sound-sensitive environments,” Harlowe says.

There are two power options: AC mains or via two 99 Wh Max Battery Pack, allowing the photographer to take it outside as well as use it in the studio. A Bowens-compatible mount allows the light to be fitted with a wide range of modifiers. The Pro 300 Spectra Creator Kit comes with a quick-release softbox and CF310 carbon fiber stand.

Pricing and Availability

The Harlowe Pro 300W Spectra Standard Kit is $1,999 and the Creator Kit is $2,499. The Max Air 40 is priced at $549.

