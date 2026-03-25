Harlowe’s Newest Studio Light Ups the Power and Keeps the Style

Harlowe has introduced an expanded lineup of Max Bi-Color LED monolight kits, built around a 120W fixture with Bluetooth-based wireless control, an included Fresnel zoom lens, and a magnetic accessory mounting system. The range includes Creator and Master kits with both AC-powered and battery-powered options, addressing different production needs from studio setups to on-location production.

Output, Color, and Optical Control

While each of the new Harlowe Max 120W Portable LED Video & Photography Light Kits shares the same core lighting unit, the differences come down to power options and included accessories. At the center of the Max series is a 120W bi-color LED capable of producing up to 20,590 lux at 3.3 feet (one meter) at 6500K. The fixture supports a variable color temperature range from 2700K to 6500K, along with smooth dimming from 0 to 100 percent, allowing it to adapt to a range of lighting conditions. Color accuracy is rated at CRI 96 and TLCI 96, aligning with expectations for video production and broadcast use, where consistent color reproduction is critical.

Each kit includes a Fresnel zoom lens designed to focus and intensify the output. According to Harlowe, the lens can increase perceived brightness by more than five times compared to the bare light, extending the fixture’s usability across both broad and more directional lighting setups.

Build, Mounting, and Modifiers

The Max light features a durable aluminum body with a textured finish, designed for repeated use in both studio and field environments. A magnetic mounting system is used for accessories, allowing modifiers to be attached and removed quickly without the need for traditional locking mechanisms.

Across the lineup, the included modifiers generally include a Fresnel lens, barndoor, frosted dome, and honeycomb grid, each enabling different lighting characteristics, from focused beams to softer diffusion. The Master kits expand on this by adding a softbox and a light stand, providing additional control over light shaping and positioning.

Mounting flexibility is supported through an included handle and V-mount clamp, allowing the fixture to be adapted for handheld use, stand mounting, or more compact rigging setups, depending on the shooting scenario.

Power Options and Control

Harlowe offers both AC-powered and battery-powered versions of the Max Creator and Master kits, allowing users to choose between continuous studio operation and portable use. The AC-powered configurations are designed for consistent output via a 120W power supply connected via standard AC power, making them suited to fixed setups where uninterrupted operation is required.

The battery-powered versions include a 6900mAh IP65-rated battery pack, enabling use in more variable conditions. Runtime varies depending on output level, with the system operating for approximately 40 minutes at full output and extending to several hours at lower brightness levels. These configurations also retain the option for AC power through included adapters, providing flexibility between mobile and studio workflows.

Control of the Max series is available both directly on the unit and through wireless connectivity. Each light includes onboard controls paired with a full-color LCD interface, allowing users to adjust brightness and color temperature directly.

In addition, built-in Bluetooth enables wireless control through the Harlowe mobile app at distances of up to about 66 feet (20 meters). This allows settings to be adjusted remotely, which can be useful when the light is mounted out of reach or integrated into more complex setups.

Kit Configurations and Included Accessories

The Creator kits are designed as more compact configurations, including the core lighting modifiers and mounting accessories needed for basic setups. The Master kits build on this by including additional tools, such as a softbox and a light stand, allowing for more complete lighting setups without additional purchases.

All configurations include a carrying case along with power cables, mounting hardware, and core modifiers, maintaining consistency across the lineup while allowing users to select a kit that matches their workflow.

Pricing and Availability

Harlowe’s Max 120W Portable LED Video & Photography Light Kit lineup spans four configurations, with pricing starting at $1000 for the AC-powered Creator Kit and reaching $1,600 for the battery-powered Master Kit. All versions include a two-year warranty, with an additional year available upon registration.

Image credits: Harlowe