Atlanta Film Co. Has Just 350 Rolls of This Gorgeous 120 Format Cine Film

Atlanta Film Company has a very limited quantity of 250D 65mm motion picture film that has been hand respooled to fit 120 format for stills photography. Due to a change in motion picture film availability, this is a very limited run that probably won’t be back once it’s gone.

Described to PetaPixel as a “truly one and done” project, once Atlanta Film Company finishes respooling what film it has left and sells it, there won’t be any more.

“Due to recent changes in motion picture industry policies, we’re no longer able to purchase directly from the manufacturer. This batch is leftover film from when we were developing our R&D process to create a more automated way to slit 65mm film for 120—prior to those policy changes,” Bill Manning of Atlanta Film Company tells PetaPixel.

“Right now, I’m slitting and spooling this film entirely by hand. We only have about 1,000 feet available, which yields roughly 350 rolls of 120.”

Because of the manual, labor-intensive process Atlanta Film Company has to undertake to prepare the film for 120 format stills cameras (splicing, slitting, and spooling by hand in complete darkness), the company is releasing the film in two “waves.” The first batch is available to order now and will ship out by mid-December, while the ensuing waves of availability are expected to come in Q1 2026.

The results from this film look spectacular, but the development process is unusual: it is ECN-2 process only. There are only a few labs in the United States that can properly develop ECN-2.

“For 120, medium format processing, we’re working with M-Alchemy Lab, which provides ECN-2 processing compatible with 120 film. This film still has the rem-jet backing which still needs to be removed during processing. We sent them a sample roll, and the results were stellar,” Manning says.

Below are a few samples captured on the hand-rolled 250D, shot with a Pentax 67. As noted, the film was developed by M-Alchemy Lab, and the concert photos were pushed two stops in development.

“When we complete this project, we’ll be closing the chapter on our endeavors with medium format. The proceeds will go toward investing in 16mm and Super 8 camera rentals, allowing us to create better accessibility for indie filmmakers to experience celluloid for smaller-budget films,” Manning says.

The hand-rolled 250D cinema film in 120 medium format is available to order from Atlanta Film Lab for $16 per roll, while supplies last.

Image credits: All images, (c) 2025 Bill Manning, and were captured with a Pentax 67.