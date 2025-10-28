The Breathtaking Winners of the 2025 International Pano Awards

The winners of the 2025 and 16th Epson International Pano awards have been announced, and Alex Wides (Alessandro Cantarelli) has been crowned the 2025 Open Photographer of the Year, as well as heading the Nature/Landscape category.

Wides is an Italian fine-art landscape photographer known worldwide for his pioneering work in extreme panoramic landscapes. Through years of experimentation and fieldwork, he developed a unique panoramic technique capable of merging multiple perspectives into a single immersive vision.

Entrants competed for thousands of dollars in cash and hardware prizes from main sponsors Epson Australia and Epson Southeast Asia. Other key awards include the Epson Digital Art Prize, which is decided by the executive team at Epson Australia from the top 50 entries in the Open competition. The winner was Daniel Viñé from Spain.

A press release notes that this year there was a prevalence of ultra-wide panoramas and increasingly innovative perspectives, including very low angles, very close-up subjects, and aerial photography. There were also far more shots of the Northern Lights than usual, coinciding with the 11-year solar cycle maximum.

The Amateur Photographer of the Year, and first place in the Nature/Landscape category went to Kevin Nyun, USA, for his entries entitled The Altiplano Landscape, Frozen and Remnants.

“The Pano Awards entries are always exceptional and this year the creativity has truly been taken to the next level,” says Epson Australia MD, Craig Heckenberg. “It’s great to see so many more wide and ultra-wide panoramic shots this year, a format close to our hearts, as they are able to be truly and properly represented by Epson wide-format photo printers.”

