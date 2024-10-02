The Spectacular Winners of the International Panorama Photo Awards

Two dolphins are seen leaping out of the ocean waves in a misty seascape. The water is choppy, with large waves forming, and the sky is overcast with a hazy atmosphere. Rocky outcrops are visible in the background, adding to the serene, natural setting.
A pair of dolphins enjoying themselves in Western Australia. | Jon Vause / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards

The winners of the 15th Epson International Pano Awards have been announced with Kelvin Yuen crowned the 2024 Open Photographer of the Year.

Yuen from Hong Kong captured stunning landscape shots in far-flung locations like the Guilin mountains of China, Patagonia, and Iceland.

PetaPixel has selected some of winners below.

Built Environment – Open Category

Aerial view of a boat navigating through a waterway surrounded by rows of yellow potted plants. The plants are arranged in a grid pattern on stilts above the water, creating a visually striking and orderly landscape.
First place in the Built Environment Open category and overall runner up. Taken in Vietnam. | Tuan Nguyen Tan / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A lone hiker stands on a rocky peak overlooking a breathtaking mountain landscape at sunset. A sea of clouds cascades over the hills and valleys, with a prominent pointed peak rising above the clouds. The sky transitions from deep blue to soft pink hues.
Second place in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Cape Town, South Africa. | Jay Caboz / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A panoramic view of a cityscape at twilight. Skyscrapers and buildings are silhouetted against a dramatic sky with dark clouds and vibrant shades of orange, pink, and purple from the setting sun. The city lights begin to illuminate the urban landscape.
Third place in the Built Environment Open category. View of Shenzhen. | Huang Wenjing / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A person holding an orange umbrella walks down a long, leafy green tunnel created by an archway of dense, overgrown foliage. The lush greenery and repeating arches create a sense of depth and tranquility.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Chengdu, China. | Yuan Yakun / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A breathtaking aerial view of a city skyline enveloped in dense fog during sunrise. Tall skyscrapers and residential high-rises pierce through the mist. The sky is painted in vibrant hues of orange, pink, and purple, with a faint crescent moon visible.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. The Pearl of Qatar above the clouds. | Abdulla AlMesleh / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
Aerial view of a busy multi-lane highway intersection with several overpasses and numerous vehicles. The cars and trucks are moving in various directions, creating a dynamic and bustling scene indicative of urban traffic. The roadways are mostly parallel and intersecting.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Chengdu, China. | Yuan Yakun / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
Aerial view of a person in an orange outfit walking on a sand dune, leaving footprints behind. The sand displays two distinct textures, with the left half smooth and the right half ridged, creating a striking contrast. The lone figure casts a shadow on the surface.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Vietnam. | Nguyen Khanh Yu / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A city skyline is bathed in a warm orange glow as the sun sets in the background. High-rise buildings and towers rise prominently, with mountains shadowed behind them. Sun rays pierce through the atmosphere, casting a serene and golden ambiance over the scene.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. The Sun shines on Taipei, Taiwan. | Ru Fang Dong / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A panoramic view of a coastal city with a storm looming overhead. Dramatic dark clouds stretch across the sky, creating a striking contrast with the land and sea below. The city is bordered by the ocean on both sides, with buildings and greenery visible.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. An inlet in Florida. | Lawrence Leyderman / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards

Nature Landscape – Open Category

A dramatic night sky is illuminated by a bright bolt of lightning striking among dark, misty mountains. Layers of mountainous silhouettes create depth and mystery, while the lightning adds a dynamic, electrifying contrast against the cloud-filled sky.
First place in the Nature / Landscape Open category and Overall Winner. Lightning strikes in the Guilin Mountains of China. | Kelvin Yuen / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A hiker in a yellow jacket stands on top of a rocky peak under a clear, dark sky. The sun shines brightly over a expansive, rugged mountain landscape with snow-capped peaks and a glacier visible in the distance.
Second place in the Nature / Landscape Open category. Strikes in Patagonia. | Alessandro Cantarelli / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A breathtaking night view of a snow-covered mountain range with jagged peaks under a star-filled sky. The Milky Way is visible, arching majestically over the peaks. Snow and rocky terrain are illuminated by starlight, adding to the ethereal beauty of the scene.
Third place in the Nature / Landscape Open category and Overall Winner. The Milky Way shines over Patagonia. | Kelvin Yuen / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A twisted, gnarled tree stands on a rocky ledge overlooking a vast desert landscape with sunlit mesas and distant plateaus. The sky is hazy, painted with the warm hues of the setting sun, casting a golden glow over the rugged terrain.
Placed in the Nature / Landscape Open category. Taken in Patagonia. | Nickolas Warner / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
Two hikers trek across rolling golden sand dunes under the morning sunlight, with a backdrop of jagged, shadowed mountains in the distance, creating a serene, expansive desert landscape.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Algeria. | Rolf Gemperle / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A wide-open field under a dark, swirling, and layered storm cloud formation, with a visible tornado touching down to the ground. The horizon glows with a yellowish tint, creating a dramatic contrast between the storm and the landscape.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Silverton, Texas. | Laura Hedien / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A striking rock formation, shaped like a balancing mushroom, stands illuminated against a night sky. In the background, a bolt of lightning streaks across the sky, highlighting the dramatic landscape of rock and desert terrain.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken at the Grand Staircase, Utah. | Nickolas Warner / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A striking aerial view of a solitary, cone-shaped rock formation casting a long, pointed shadow on a vast, flat desert. The horizon features a dramatic orange sky, transitioning into dark storm clouds with visible lightning strikes.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Argentina. | Palacios Delgado / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A lone person stands on a dune with a lantern in hand in a vast desert at night. The sky above is illuminated by the Milky Way, creating a striking arc of stars over the scene. Shadows and light highlight the ripples in the sand.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Rub’ al-Khali. | Matteo Strassera / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
Aerial view of a vast landscape with a meandering river flowing through green vegetation and muddy terrain. Dark, ominous clouds overshadow the area, with heavy rain pouring in the distance, creating a dramatic contrast between the light and dark sky.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken in Western Australia. | Tom Putt / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A dramatic landscape shows a volcanic eruption with bright red lava flowing from a central cone under a dark, cloudy sky. Rugged mountains surround the scene, with the glowing lava creating stark contrasts against the cooled black rock.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category and Overall Winner. Taken in Iceland. | Kelvin Yuen / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A person sits at the end of a wooden dock extending over a calm lake, gazing at a breathtaking night sky filled with stars and the Milky Way. Majestic mountains are silhouetted against the celestial backdrop.
Placed in the Built Environment Open category. Taken on Lake Kaniere, New Zealand. | Rachel Roberts / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards

Built Environment – Amateur Category

Panoramic view of a cityscape at sunset. Skyscrapers and buildings are illuminated with lights as the sun sets, casting a vibrant orange and yellow hue across the sky. Mountains and lush greenery surround the city, and birds are flying in the distance.
Wutimet Bunyasirisith / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A large crowd of people is gathered in a modern observatory with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and mirrors, creating intricate reflections. The observatory overlooks a cityscape, featuring a prominent skyline with the Empire State Building.
Miroslav Vrzala / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A vibrant nighttime cityscape featuring a brightly lit, traditional-style building complex under a striking red bridge. The glowing structures, set against modern high-rises, reflect on the calm water below, where a single small boat can be seen.
Mengguo Li / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A panoramic view of a monastery complex bathed in soft, golden sunlight under a dark, cloudy sky. The buildings are surrounded by a misty landscape, with open fields and scattered trees in the foreground, creating a serene and tranquil atmosphere.
Jie Gao / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A panoramic black-and-white photo of a city skyline featuring numerous high-rise buildings. The cloudy sky looms dramatically above the skyscrapers, creating a striking contrast. The waterfront in the foreground includes docks and low-rise structures.
Lazarus Baptiste / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
Panoramic view of Manarola, one of the five villages of Cinque Terre in Italy. Colorful houses are perched on a rocky cliff overlooking the serene sea at sunset. Boats are moored in the small harbor below, and the sky is painted with soft hues.
Andreas Kretschmer / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards

Nature Landscape – Amateur Category

A stunning nighttime landscape showcases the Northern Lights illuminating the sky over a snowy fjord. Snow-covered hills and mountains are reflected in the calm water, with a small town's lights visible in the distance. The scene exudes tranquility and natural beauty.
Diego Manrique Diez / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
An aerial view of a breathtaking landscape featuring a lush green forest surrounding a deep crater with a waterfall cascading down its walls. In the background, a majestic, snow-capped mountain stands tall under a colorful, partly cloudy sky at sunrise or sunset.
Himradi Bhuyan / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A stunning vista from inside a cave, looking out toward a iconic mountain with a conical shape. A cascade flows into a calm river, creating a serene scene. Icicles hang from the cave's roof, adding to the mystical atmosphere. The sky is overcast, casting a soft light.
Sabine Weise / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A mesmerizing display of aurora borealis illuminates the night sky in vibrant shades of red, pink, green, and yellow over a rocky shore. Waves crash gently against partially submerged rocks, with a lone figure silhouetted against the glowing horizon.
Kavan Chay / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
Two dolphins leap gracefully above the misty ocean waves during a cloudy day. The scene captures the energy and beauty of the dolphins in motion, set against the powerful backdrop of breaking waves and distant, fog-shrouded rocks.
Jon Vause / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards
A breathtaking night sky panorama above snow-covered mountains, featuring a stunning Milky Way arch. The snowy landscape is illuminated by the soft glow of scattered mountain huts, with rugged peaks in the distance and stars twinkling brightly above.
Andrea Curzi / The 15th Epson International Pano Awards

The Epson International Pano Awards showcases the work of panoramic photographers worldwide and is the largest global competition for panoramic photography. Entrants competed for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes with main sponsors Epson Australia and Epson Southeast Asia alone providing prizes that included an Epson SureColor P5360 and P5300 printers, an Epson SureColor P906 printer, and an Epson EB-1795F ultra-slim projector.

This year the competition received 4,529 entries from 1,105 professional and amateur photographers in 95 countries. There was a 70% increase in entries from Southeast Asia, comprising Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

To check out all the winners and for information about next year’s competition head to the Pano Awards’ website.

