The Spectacular Winners of the International Panorama Photo Awards

The winners of the 15th Epson International Pano Awards have been announced with Kelvin Yuen crowned the 2024 Open Photographer of the Year.

Yuen from Hong Kong captured stunning landscape shots in far-flung locations like the Guilin mountains of China, Patagonia, and Iceland.

PetaPixel has selected some of winners below.

Built Environment – Open Category

Nature Landscape – Open Category

Built Environment – Amateur Category

Nature Landscape – Amateur Category

The Epson International Pano Awards showcases the work of panoramic photographers worldwide and is the largest global competition for panoramic photography. Entrants competed for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes with main sponsors Epson Australia and Epson Southeast Asia alone providing prizes that included an Epson SureColor P5360 and P5300 printers, an Epson SureColor P906 printer, and an Epson EB-1795F ultra-slim projector.

This year the competition received 4,529 entries from 1,105 professional and amateur photographers in 95 countries. There was a 70% increase in entries from Southeast Asia, comprising Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

To check out all the winners and for information about next year’s competition head to the Pano Awards’ website.