Good Boys and Girls Star in the Dog Photography Awards 2025

The winners of the 2025 Dog Photography Awards have been revealed and Belinda Richards from Melbourne, Australia, has been crowned Dog Photographer of the Year.

Richards’ creative, conceptual portraits show a pup called Penny growing into a dog. Richards reveals on her Instagram page that she focused on Penny’s ears as they were “the greatest change.”

The competition received 2,036 entries from talented photographers across 48 countries, including China, Australia, Italy, and Finland. $2,900 (2,500 Euros) was handed out in cash, and the winner got an engraved trophy.

For more, head to the Dog Photography Awards website.