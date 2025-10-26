Good Boys and Girls Star in the Dog Photography Awards 2025

Matt Growcoot
Three dogs leap off a dock into a lake at sunset, splashing in the water. Below, five black-and-white illustrations of dogs' faces are shown, each with distinct expressions and fur patterns.
Belinda Richards, bottom, Shandess Griffin, top.

The winners of the 2025 Dog Photography Awards have been revealed and Belinda Richards from Melbourne, Australia, has been crowned Dog Photographer of the Year.

Richards’ creative, conceptual portraits show a pup called Penny growing into a dog. Richards reveals on her Instagram page that she focused on Penny’s ears as they were “the greatest change.”

Six German Shepherd puppies are lined up in a row, with only the tops of their heads and ears visible against a white background. Each puppy's ears are in different positions, showing curiosity and playfulness.
‘I’m All Ears’. Overall winner. | Belinda Richards / Dog Photographer of the Year

The competition received 2,036 entries from talented photographers across 48 countries, including China, Australia, Italy, and Finland. $2,900 (2,500 Euros) was handed out in cash, and the winner got an engraved trophy.

Portrait Outdoors

A white dog stands on a light-colored concrete staircase, looking upward. The background and steps are minimalist and monochrome, creating a stark and clean scene.
‘The Shape of Stillness’. Winner of the Portrait Outdoor category. | Denisa Zbranková Albaniová / Dog Photographer of the Year
A white dog walks alone across a snowy landscape, surrounded by smooth, untouched snow under a pale, soft sky.
‘Roaming Through the Calm’. Second place in the Portrait Outdoor category. | Samara Valent / Dog Photographer of the Year
A white and brown dog stands with one paw raised in front of a large, ornate, dark wooden arched door set in a stone building. The scene is dimly lit, highlighting the size and detail of the door.
‘Majestic’. Third place in the Portrait Outdoor category. | Susan Lang / Dog Photographer of the Year

Action

A Siberian Husky jumps energetically towards an orange and blue ball against a vibrant purple background. The dog has its front paws extended and eyes focused on the ball.
‘Catch It!’. Winner of the Action category. | Sylvain Langler and Rudy Anthoine / Dog Photographer of the Year
Three dogs leap over a hurdle on a sandy beach during an agility competition, with motion blur and golden light highlighting their athletic movement.
‘Rainbow Bridge’. Second place in the Action category. | 狗哥 宠物摄影师 / Dog Photographer of the Year
Three dogs leap off a dock into a calm lake at sunset, captured mid-air and splashing into the glowing water, with mist rising and a forest in the background.
‘Leaps for Days’. Third place in the Action category. | Shandess Griffin / Dog Photographer of the Year

Studio

A long-haired dog with wavy, gray and black fur stands on a dark background, facing away. Its fur covers its head, legs, and tail, with cream-colored tufts on its paws.
‘Can You Please Trim My Bangs?’. Winner of the Studio category. | Jane Thomson / Dog Photographer of the Year
Two slender dogs, possibly Italian Greyhounds, playfully leap and interact with each other against a plain dark background, their bodies mid-air and paws raised in an energetic pose.
‘The Kiss’. Second place in the Studio category. | Mia Tepelea / Dog Photographer of the Year
A portrait of a white dog wearing a ruffled floral collar, framed in an ornate black picture frame, is set against a dark wall with black candlestick holders and decorative flowers.
‘Work of Art’. Third place in the Studio category. | Katie Brockman / Dog Photographer of the Year

Dogs and People

A woman dressed as Princess Leia in a white gown with side buns poses with a wrinkled dog wrapped in a gray blanket, resembling the iconic Star Wars character and her companion, against a dark backdrop.
‘May the Fur Be With You’. Winner of the Studio category. | Jane Thomson / Dog Photographer of the Year
A man with a beard wearing a beige sweater gently hugs and leans his head against a large, wolf-like dog, both appearing calm and close against a dark, textured background.
‘Soulmates’. Second place in the Dogs and People category. | Alessandro Musicorio / Dog Photographer of the Year
Shadow of a person wearing a hat sitting on a bench under a tree, with the shadow of a dog nearby on a textured wall. The scene is cast in black and white.
‘My Faithful Shadow’. Third place in the Dogs and People category. | Tony Hertz / Dog Photographer of the Year

Documentary

A group of dogs sits on an ATV and its attached trailer, with one dog perched on the ATV seat and others in the trailer, against a natural outdoor background in black and white.
‘Watching and Waiting’. Winner of the Documentary category. A team of sheepdogs, a fox terrier and a German Short-haired Pointer wait patiently as their owner does a farm job that doesn’t require their help. The quad bike and trailer is a popular mode of transport for teams of working dogs in New Zealand. | Rebecca Williams / Dog Photographer of the Year
A large group of mixed-breed dogs runs together along a grassy, dirt path outdoors, kicking up dust as they move through lush greenery and trees.
‘Dog Sanctuaries Around the World’. Second place in the Documentary category. | Angelica Briones / Dog Photographer of the Year
A large brown and white dog curiously watches a small crab on wet sand near the edge of the ocean, with gentle waves approaching in the background.
‘Turtle Watch’. Third place in the Documentary category. | Jill Brammer / Dog Photographer of the Year

Open

Five dogs and three cats sit or climb around a table set with bread, meat, and cups, imitating the Last Supper. A kitten hangs from the tablecloth while another reaches for food, creating a playful and humorous scene.
‘Suppertime’. Winner of the Open category. | Katie Brockman / Dog Photographer of the Year
A black and white dog sits blindfolded on a ledge with draped fabric, holding a balance scale with sausages on one side and a heart-marked pot on the other, in a soft, neutral-toned setting.
‘Dog’s Justice’. Second place in the Open category. | Sandy van Kruysdijk / Dog Photographer of the Year
A dog leaps mid-air to catch a frisbee as a person crouches on a surfboard in the water, with a blurred, colorful background suggesting motion and energy.
‘Contrails’. Third place in the Open category. | Barbara Cesari / Dog Photographer of the Year

For more, head to the Dog Photography Awards website.

, ,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Trail camera captures fight between coyote and eagle Epic Trail Cam Photos Shows Fight Between Eagles and Coyote
Expressive pet portraits Pet Photographer Captures Expressive Dogs and One Guilty-Looking Cat
Three photos: a rabbit sitting in a paint can labeled "BUNNY PAINT"; a dog peeking through a black curtain; a dog standing in a sunlit doorway, looking up towards the light. The International Pet Photography Awards Reveal This Year’s Winners
Photographer Eugene Richards is Now on Instagram
Discussion