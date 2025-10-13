Apple Discontinues Clips, its Simple Video Editing App Launched in 2017

In March 2017, Apple unveiled Clips, an app that aimed to make it easier for people to create fun and expressive videos on iPhone and iPad. The app has run its course and has been pulled from the App Store.

As MacRumors reports, Clips has been delisted from the Apple App Store. Further, Apple itself says in a new support document, as of October 10, 2025, Apple will no longer update the Clips app.

Users with Clips installed on their iPhone or iPad can continue to use the software, including on iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. However, Apple’s new support document, which explains how users can save their Clips videos to their photo library or another desired location, suggests that Clips users may want to begin exploring alternative apps.

Clips, which has been free since its launch in 2017, was designed to help users create videos to share in Messages, email, or on social media applications like Facebook and Instagram. The app’s simple, single-screen editing interface supports multi-clip editing without timelines or tracks, which Apple said in 2017 made Clips much easier to use and more accessible.

Clips introduced some pretty interesting features over the years, including voice-controlled animated captions and titles, emoji overlays, filters, brand collaborations, and even 360-degree selfies alongside the late 2017 launch of the iPhone X. However, while Clips has stuck around for over eight years, meaningful updates quickly became few and far between.

“Clips gives iPhone and iPad users a new way to express themselves through video, and it’s incredibly easy to use,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing in 2017. “The effects, filters and amazing new Live Titles we’ve designed for Clips let anyone make great-looking, easily sharable videos with just a few taps.”

Clips also included in-app photo and video capture, tasks that are these days handled very effectively by Apple’s native Camera app and its Final Cut Camera app.

While Clips is gone, iPhone and iPad users have plenty of good video editing apps to choose from on iOS and iPadOS. For those seeking a simplified user interface to share videos on social media, there is Instagram’s Edits app. CapCut and LumaFusion are very popular options on iPhone, each offering accessible editing tools and significantly more features than Clips ever offered. Adobe also recently launched a native version of Premiere for iPhone, which is free to use. Finally, those making content specifically for YouTube can try out Google’s new YouTube Create iOS app.

Image credits: Apple