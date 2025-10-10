DxO’s New 24/7/365 Premium Support Helps Photographers On Deadlines

Photo editing is complex, and dialing in the perfect workflow requires time and experience. Sometimes, photographers do not have the time to give. That’s where DxO’s new 24/7/365 Premium Support comes in. The French photo editing software company says its new support provides expert help to pro photographers who need it at any time.

“Professional photographers often work under intense time constraints, including nights and weekends,” says Frédéric Baclet, DxO’s Head of Customer Support.

Baclet offers examples of photographers who may need help right now to ensure they meet their clients’ demands, including wedding photographers and photojournalists.

“For example, wedding photographers need to finalize hundreds or thousands of images before the next morning delivery; or photojournalists edit images on deadline in the field,” Baclet continues. “For professionals who cannot afford downtime, DxO now offers around-the-

clock expert support, 365 days a year.”

DxO Premium Support, as its names suggest, does not come for free. As such, it is designed with professionals in mind, but DxO says it may also be a good choice for enthusiasts whose photo editing activity “extends beyond standard office hours.”

Premium Support subscribers receive 24/7/365 priority access to DxO experts, ensuring they get the answers and assistance they need at any time, day or night. It also offers accelerated response times and personalized support. The personalized support may be the most high-value offering, as it allows DxO experts to assist photographers with their specific installation and configuration needs, and to solve complex image editing problems related to their individual workflows and requirements.

DxO Premium Support is a distinct new offering in the photo editing software landscape. While every company, including DxO, offers standard customer support, Premium Support promises to go above and beyond, ensuring photographers on tight deadlines receive the help they need when using DxO’s suite of software. This software suite includes DxO PhotoLab 9, an end-to-end RAW editing application, Nik Collection 8 plugins, PureRAW, FilmPack, and more.

DxO Premium Support is available to purchase now on DxO’s website now. Three months of support is $34.99 (29.99 € / £24.99), while six months costs $59.99 (49.99 € / £44.99) and one year is $99.99 (89.99 € / £79.99). These are not small chunks of change, but for pros whose time is money, it may prove a worthwhile outlay.

Image credits: DxO