DxO Modules Now Support Over 110,000 Camera and Lens Combos

DxO Labs has released 326 new modules for its photo editing applications, including support for the latest gear from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Hasselblad, Leica, and more. The additions bring the total number of camera and lens combinations supported in DxO’s software to over 110,000.

DxO Modules are integral to DxO’s suite of photo editing software, including the all-in-one RAW image editor DxO PhotoLab, the RAW processor DxO PureRAW, and DxO ViewPoint and FilmPack. DxO engineers build its library of camera and lens combinations through rigorous lab testing. As DxO explains, each Module is a unique mathematical profile specific to a certain camera and lens pairing. These profiles are measured across different focal lengths for zoom lenses, different focus distances, and various apertures. With these Modules, DxO software can automatically and very precisely correct optical flaws.

“Invented in 2004, the DxO Camera and Lens Module is a mathematical model of unparalleled precision that captures the unique characteristics of a specific camera and lens combination,” DxO explains. “It describes the properties of the sensor — its noise performance, color response, and dynamic range. And it describes properties of the lens — sharpness uniformity, distortion, vignetting, and chromatic aberrations.”

Camera and lens manufacturers have lauded DxO Modules over the years, including Hasselblad, which said: “For anyone conscious about performance, DxO Modules can be trusted for that.”

Canon calls DxO “A valued partner in supporting image quality for Canon photographers.”

The point is that DxO Modules are very respected among industry professionals and camera and lens makers, so support for the latest products is good news for photographers.

In the case of the latest DxO Module release, some of the highlights of the newly supported gear include the Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM lens, Sony’s excellent FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM, Nikon’s pair of new APS-C lenses, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera and the new Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 zoom, a smattering of Leica M lenses, and more.

While some of the newly supported lenses are relatively recent releases, like the Canon RF 45mm f/1.2 STM and the Sony 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM, others are a fair bit older, like the Leica M-System lenses and even the Fujifilm GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR (both with and without the GF 1.4x teleconverter). In many cases, DxO is fast to support the latest gear, but it’s good for photographers to know that support, even if it doesn’t arrive immediately, can come.

The updated DxO Modules are now available in DxO software, bringing the total to 110,230 camera and lens combinations. The complete list of supported cameras and lenses is available on DxO’s website.

Image credits: Header photo by DxO