DxO PureRAW’s Promised Fujifilm Support Doesn’t Include the Latest X-Trans Sensor

In February, DxO announced PureRAW 5 which promised a large jump in performance versus the previous version as well as the promise for Fujifilm X-Trans support through the DeepPrime XD3 beta. The company revealed today that its beta wouldn’t include support for the latest 40-megapixel X Trans sensor, but that information still isn’t on its website.

In the original launch materials, DxO promised that those who ordered PureRAW 5 would get access to the next generation of DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans beta.

“As an extension of DeepPRIME, DxO’s DeepPRIME XD — ‘eXtra Detail’ — engine was introduced in DxO PureRAW 3 to offer the most intense processing of the most demanding files. Since then, it has progressed, promising incredible results for images captured at ISO levels that had previously been considered unusable,” DxO’s press materials from February read.

“For owners of Fujifilm cameras, DxO is proud to introduce DeepPRIME XD3 X-Trans Beta, giving X-Trans photographers early access to the next generation of noise reduction and detail extraction.”

Yesterday, DxO pushed out an email that again encouraged pre-orders but a new line was added to the X-Trans beta section: “At this stage, the fifth generation of X-Trans sensors is not yet supported.”

The exclusion of the most recent X-Trans sensor (which was first released in 2022) means that any camera Fujifilm has released that features the latest 40-megapixel sensor will not be supported. For many Fujifilm photographers, that would make a pre-order of PureRAW significantly less valuable.

DxO did not provide any timeline for when, or if, X-Trans 5 would be supported.

“This messaging was not previously mentioned when DxO was urging folks to preorder. I foolishly preordered, and since I only have X-Trans 5 Fuji cameras, I requested a cancellation,” a PetaPixel reader says in an email about this situation. “My request for a cancellation was denied because I had used the ‘Free Gift’ of DXO 4.”

He provides the following quote from DxO customer service as the reason he was provided for not being eligible for a refund:

“We show you have activated DxO PureRAW 4 twice and used the software for almost a month now. We have had this information on our website previously, it updates regularly. We would be unable to refund software used for a month successfully, our apologies. We are currently actively working on this support.”

Of note, the claim that DxO’s website has been updated to reflect that X-Trans 5 would not be supported is inaccurate, as the company’s website still does not reveal the exclusion of X-trans 5:

PetaPixel reached out to multiple DxO employees as well as general contact lines but did not receive a response. It did, however, receive two bounce-backs noting that some previous contacts no longer were employed by the company.