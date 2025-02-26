Software Company DxO’s Shocking New Product Is a Weather-Fighting Cape for Photographers

DxO, a company known for its photo editing software and lens correction profiles, has announced a new Photo Storm Cape designed for photographers who need to protect their gear during bad weather conditions.

The new protective product arrives alongside the launch of DxO’s new community, the DxO Photographers Club. The company says it created the new community because it wanted to take its passion for photography a step further by creating a community-driven initiative dedicated to crafting innovative solutions for passionate creatives.

“As passionate photographers ourselves, we sometimes want to go further—to create products beyond software, unique items that don’t yet exist but that we wish we had,” DxO says.

The Photo Storm Cape

According to DxO, the Photo Storm Cape is designed to help photographers who shoot in bad weather conditions and face the challenge of getting the shot or protecting their gear from the elements. The Photo Storm Cape aims to help photographers do both, offering uncompromising protection through premium high-tech material construction and exceptional comfort and design.

The system includes two protective envelopes that shield the upper and lower body, protecting the photographer and their gear (even during lens swaps). There are two expandable pockets to allow for safe load distribution and storage for lens swaps, a zippered abdominal pocket with integrated camera screen protection, a large soft PVC window in the front of the cape to ensure visibility and complete control of the camera while changing settings or doing lens swaps, a sizeable deep hood, and an adjustable visor. The cape has weather-sealed zippers, pressure-fastening straps, and attachment points.

The Photographers Club and the Photo Storm Cape will be showcased during the CP+ Photography Trade Show in Yokohama, Japan, with a Kickstarter campaign starting shortly after to launch the product globally.

Additionally, the company says there will be more “innovative announcements” coming soon covering both products and services from DxO. As such, DxO encourages interested photographers to join the newly launched Photographers Club to stay updated.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly. In this case, the campaign has not yet opened. However, given DxO’s track record, PetaPixel is sharing the news ahead of time. Once backing opens, PetaPixel will join the campaign at the lowest available tier to keep track of the campaign through its completion.

Image credits: DxO