Lexar’s Beefy Stainless Steel 1TB SD Cards Are Finally Coming to the US

Jaron Schneider

Two Lexar 1TB SD memory cards, one gold and one silver, are standing upright on a rocky surface with debris flying around them. Both cards are labeled "ARMOR" and display speed and capacity details on the front.

Lexar’s new gold and silver metal 1TB SD cards are becoming available in the U.S. after they were first revealed at NAB this past April.

Officially called the Armor Gold and Armor Silver Pro SDXC memory cards, these high-end SD cards are literally gold and silver in color and made of stainless steel. These UHS-II memory cards are available in 1TB capacities and promise up to 280MB/s read speeds with write speeds at up to 205 MB/s for the Gold card and up to 160 MB/s on the Silver card. Those are peak, burst speeds, however, and both cards are only V60 rated, which means they can only promise a sustained 60 MB/s. For almost all photographers and for many videographers, however, that’s plenty fast.

Yellow Lexar ARMOR GOLD SDXC card emerging from splashing water. Text above highlights features: stainless steel, pressure resistance, 6K video support, Lexar recovery tool. Tagline reads, "Steel-Armored, Unstoppable Performance." Black Lexar logo at top.

The stand-out feature of Lexar’s new cards is their durability. Made from stainless steel — which the company says is to a standard that is 37 times more robust than plastic SD cards — these cards are IP68 rated and are “designed to take hits” while in use.

“Designed for maximum durability, ARMOR SD Cards are built tough to withstand harsh conditions without sacrificing performance,” Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing at Lexar, says. “With the new 1TB capacity, the ARMOR SD cards allow creators to stay in the field longer, record more footage, and capture the right moment without the need of constantly switching cards.”

When these cards were first announced, the 1TB capacity was the standout option, but until today, only the 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options were available in the United States.

Advertisement for Lexar ARMOR SILVER RPO SDXC UHS-II Card. Features include stainless steel, pressure resistance, 6K video capability, and Lexar Recovery Tool. Displayed is a 1TB card with 280 MB/s speed on a rugged surface.

The Lexar 1TB Armor Gold and 1TB Armor Silver Pro memory cards are UHS-I and UHS-II compatible. The 1TB Gold card is arriving first, available starting today for $369.99. The 1TB Silver Pro SD card is slated to arrive in Q4 2025 for $364.99.

PetaPixel’s Take

I’ve had the 1TB Gold card for a few weeks now and have been using it in my Fujifilm X100VI. What I’ve noticed is that it’s substantially heavier than any other SD card I’ve ever used, and that includes the Sony Tough SD cards that were previously the most robust build quality I’d seen. Lexar’s cards feel indestructible, but it is worth noting that they feel like they get hotter than the plastic ones. I can’t say for certain, but after offloading footage into my computer, the card felt notably warm in my palm. It dissipated pretty quickly, though, and I haven’t had any issues with performance.

Buy the Lexar Armor Gold SDXC Memory Card new on Amazon.comBuy the Lexar Armor Gold SDXC Memory Card used on KEH.com

Buy the Lexar Armor Silver Pro SDXC Memory Card new on Amazon.comBuy the Lexar Armor Silver Pro SDXC Memory Card used on KEH.com

Image credits: Lexar

