Lexar Goes for Gold with New Rugged, High-Speed Steel SD Cards

Jeremy Gray

Two Lexar ARMOR series memory cards displayed, one silver and one gold, both with 1TB capacity. Each card shows read/write speeds, surrounded by debris on a dark background with the ARMOR logo prominently above.

Lexar showed off the world’s first stainless steel SD cards last September and has followed them up with fancy new gold memory cards at NAB 2025.

The new Lexar Armor Gold UHS-II SDXC memory cards and previously showcased Armor Silver Pro cards come in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities. Notably, the Lexar Armor Silver Pro cards will be exclusive to Amazon, while the higher-end Gold cards will be available through Lexar’s typical network of authorized retailers.

Close-up of a hand holding a Lexar 1TB SD card with "ARMOR" text. In the background, a blurred exhibition booth with a large Lexar logo and a screen displaying an image of a person holding a camera.
Photo by Jaron Schneider

The two card series differ in terms of promised specifications and speeds. While both cards promise the same maximum read speeds of 280 MB/s, the Armor Gold delivers faster write speeds of 205 MB/s versus the Silver Pro’s top write speed of 160 MB/s. There is a slight caveat here, though, as some of the lower capacity Silver Pro cards are slightly slower — 120 MB/s write speeds.

Yellow Lexar ARMOR GOLD SDXC card emerging from splashing water. Text above highlights features: stainless steel, pressure resistance, 6K video support, Lexar recovery tool. Tagline reads, "Steel-Armored, Unstoppable Performance." Black Lexar logo at top.

While maximum performance is better for the Lexar Armor Gold SD cards, both Armor lines promise video speed class 60 (V60) performance, ensuring they can capture 4K and 6K footage. They are also all constructed from stainless steel, which PetaPixel editor-in-chief Jaron Schneider characterizes as “kind of heavy” and extremely tough and rugged feel. Lexar claims its new Armor SD cards are 37 times stronger than typical SD cards, and they all promise IP68 water and dust resistance.

A hand holding a gold-colored Lexar ARMOR 1TB SDXC memory card. Text on the card highlights features such as '300 MB/s' write speed and 'V60 UHS-II'. Nearby packaging is slightly visible.
Photo by Jaron Schneider

Beyond being made of metal, Lexar’s new SD cards also differ from regular SD cards by ditching the typical “ribs” on the back and a write-protection switch. Lexar says these design tweaks make the cards sturdier. Further, despite being made of stainless steel, the SD cards are thin — fully complying with the strict thickness requirements of the SD Association (SDA). There are no worries about fitting these metal cards in any cameras or accessories. Lexar also extensively engineered the cards against electrostatic shock or overheating, so they should also be all set there.

Advertisement for Lexar ARMOR SILVER RPO SDXC UHS-II Card. Features include stainless steel, pressure resistance, 6K video capability, and Lexar Recovery Tool. Displayed is a 1TB card with 280 MB/s speed on a rugged surface.

Pricing and Availability

So far, Lexar has only shared pricing for its 128GB and 256GB Armor UHS-II SDXC cards. The Lexar Armor Gold UHS-II SDXC memory card will cost $69 for the 128GB version and $119 for the 256GB one. As expected, the Silver cards are slightly less expensive, priced at $64 and $114 for the 128GB and 256B options. Lexar tells PetaPixel that the Gold cards will begin shipping in the next two to three weeks, while the Silver card should arrive at Amazon in a couple of months.

Image credits: Lexar

