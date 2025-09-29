Think Tank Joins Roll Top Bag Craze with New FocusPoint Backpack Series

Roll top backpacks are all the rage right now and Think Tank is joining in on the craze with the FocusPoint RollTop Backpack series, designed for photographers to use as both an everyday carry as well as for travel.

In just the past couple of years, most of the new backpacks feature some kind of expandable top, usually integrating some take on the roll top. Peak Design’s new Outdoor Line, Shimoda’s New Side Series, the NYA-EVO Fjord, and the Wandrd Prvke are just a few popular options that all use a similar design. While it’s not everyone’s favorite, it is likely popular right now due to its versatility — roll tops can expand easily, making them capable of being a bag that can handle multiple different types of jobs.

That’s Think Tank’s take on its new FocusPoint bags.

“Created for savvy, style-conscious photographers navigating busy streets, public transit, and travel hubs, the FocusPoint series blends Think Tank craftsmanship with a modern roll-top design that adapts to any situation,” the company says.

The FocusPoint backpack is available in both 22L and 30L sizes and features a removable camera cube, expansion pockets, and 10 “strategically placed” pockets for additional organization. The roll top and removable cube combine to offer photographers a bag that can adapt to a day in the city as easily as a weekend in the mountains. It also has both side and rear panel access, removable straps for a tripod or hiking poles, and a padded laptop sleeve that will fit a 14-inch (in the 22L) or a 16-inch (30L).

“We wanted to create a bag that transitions effortlessly between everyday life and professional photography,” Doug Murdoch, CEO and Lead Product Designer at Think Tank Photo, says. “The FocusPoint series delivers quick camera access, expandable storage, and premium organization, all in a sleek and sustainable design.”

Think Tank also included a hidden Air Tag pocket, a luggage passthrough to allow it to sit nicely on a roller bag, and the back is made of breathable air mesh to allow it to be comfortably worn all day.

The FocusPoint series is available starting today in black, green, yellow, or orange colors. The 22L version costs $235.79 while the 30L version is priced at $269.75.

Image credits: Think Tank