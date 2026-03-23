Summit Creative’s New Photo Backpack Can Carry a 1200mm Lens

Summit Creative’s newest backpack is built for photographers with humongous super-telephoto lenses. The new Tenzing Roll Top Camera Backpack has a whopping 70-liter capacity and enough space inside its expandable design to comfortably fit a Canon 1200mm f/8L IS USM lens.

As CAPA Camera Web reports, the Summit Creative Tenzing 70L backpack can fit a 1200mm super telephoto lens, a gripped camera with a 70-200mm f/2.8, and a couple of extra lenses with some room for accessories to spare. And that only accounts for the main compartment, the bag’s side pockets expand outward as well, which can then fit even more camera gear and other photo essentials.

As expected, it’s a very large backpack. It is 700 millimeters (27.6 inches) tall, 420 millimeters (16.5 inches) wide, and 280 millimeters (11 inches) deep. When empty, the 70-liter backpack weighs 4.2 kilograms, or just over nine pounds. Supposing the user did carry a 1200mm lens, that’s another 3.3 kilograms (7.3 pounds) right there, before considering a camera body and additional lenses.

As is par for the course with many camera backpacks, Summit Creative’s new Tenzing Roll Top backpack has customizable internal dividers. While the bag is built to hold very large lenses, it can also be configured to hold a large number of smaller optics, or to hold a more typical travel photography kit plus personal belongings like clothes or, in the case of a trek, food and some supplies.

Although the new, larger 70-liter backpack is not yet listed on Summit Creative’s website, the company explains that its other Tenzing Rolltop Camera Backpacks, including 30, 40, and 50-liter versions, are built for “adventurous creators who want a comfortable and versatile bag to carry their gear.” All four sizes sport similar expandable designs with a rolltop. They also all include adjustable interior dividers, front and side pockets, tripod mounting locations, removable waist belts, adjustable chest straps, and weather-resistant materials.

Although pricing is not yet available, it is a safe bet that the new 70L backpack will be pricey. The company’s 50-liter version is £340 in the United Kingdom, which is about $456 at current exchange rates. Big backpacks like this are often pricey. For example, Lowepro’s PhotoSport Pro BP AW IV 70-liter backpack is $699.95.

The Tenzing 70L Camera Backpack should be available via the company’s Amazon store shortly.

Image credits: Summit Creative