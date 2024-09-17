ProMaster’s Jasper 2.0 Backpack Adds a Rolltop, Satchels Are Redesigned

ProMaster announced the Jasper 2.0 line of satchels which promise a range of improvements to features and bring changes to the available sizes. The company has also added a new rolltop backpack.

The Jasper Satchel is now available in three sizes — 4.0L, 6.8L, and 10L. The new Medium Rolltop Backpack has a 7.5L main compartment along with an expanding 9L rolltop storage. ProMaster sayd that both the black and green fabric options of these bags are treated to be weather resistant and they also have “heavy duty waterproof bottoms” so that the bags can be set on even wet surfaces without fear of damaging what is being carried.

The three satchels, which are what other bag brands might describe as a messenger, can carry a wide range of equipment depending on the selected size. ProMaster says the smaller 4.0L is able to hold a small mirrorless camera and a few spare lenses, while the medium 6.8L can accommodate larger lenses and a 14-inch MacBook Pro in the laptop pocket. The largest 10L size can hold even more gear and fits a 16-inch Macbook Pro.

The main compartment on all three is accessed via a zipper and the bag includes stretchable side pockets and a host of other storage compartments for a range of accessories. ProMaster says it completely redesigned the interior of the satchels in this second iteration and it now includes a full removable insert and two new flat accessory pouches meant to carry filters. Tripods can be attached to the bottom of the bag via quick-release buckles.

The Jasper 2.0 Backpack features a new rolltop design that allows the 7.5L main storage compartment — which has a removable canera insert — to expand to an additional 9L when necessary.

“The rolltop style lends itself perfectly to the Jasper’s metal buckle design. Unroll and pack what you need to carry, then roll it down and latch it with the two metal slide hooks. The rolltop design adapts to fit your journey,” the company says.

With an emphasis on ergonomics, ProMaster says the Jasper 2.0 Backpack’s straps were tested to provide a comfortable experience even when worn all day and the waist strap is both adjustable and removable. Like the satchels, a tripod can be mounted to the bottom via quick-release

The Jasper 2.0 satchel in small, medium, and large in either black or green is available starting today for $139.95, $164.95, and $189.95, respectively. The Medium Rolltop Backpack is available in the same two colors for $215.95.

Image credits: ProMaster