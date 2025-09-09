Ultra-Fast Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art Is Smaller, Lighter, and Sharper

Sigma’s new and improved 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art lens sports a new name, smaller design, faster autofocus, and better image quality.

The new 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art succeeds the 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art released in 2019, and follows the super-fast 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art prime Sigma launched last year, which PetaPixel cited as evidence that Sigma has “mastered lens making.”

Much like Sigma showed with the 50mm f/1.2 Art lens, the new 35mm can deliver an ultra-fast lens that maintains a compact, lightweight form factor. Compared to its predecessor, the 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art is approximately 20% shorter, 30% lighter, and moves from a large 82mm filter thread to a smaller 72mm. The lens is 111.4 millimeters (4.4 inches) long and has a maximum diameter of 81 millimeters (3.2 inches). The 35mm f/1.2 DG II weighs 755 grams (26.6 ounces).

Built in Aizu, Japan, from aluminum, Thermally Stable Composite (TSC), and “other materials,” the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 II lens meets the Art line’s rigorous standards and includes a dust- and splash-resistant construction. The lens has a petal-type hood, a customizable AFL button, and a de-clickable aperture control ring.

In addition to being smaller, the new lens also promises improved image quality. Sigma says the lens is exceptionally sharp, even at its wide-open f/1.2 aperture.

“In designing the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II | Art, Sigma paid special attention to correcting the various optical aberrations that affect image quality. Thanks to these meticulous efforts, the lens delivers brilliant sharpness of the in-focus plane and beautiful bokeh that suppresses color bleeding and double line bokeh,” Sigma explains. “Photographers will appreciate the rich, expressive rendering qualities and the beautiful interplay between the in-focus and out-of-focus areas, especially when shooting wide open at f/1.2.”

The lens features 17 elements arranged across 13 groups, including one SLD element and four aspherical elements. The lens features an 11-bladed circular aperture diaphragm, promising soft bokeh. Sigma has also paid close attention to suppressing focus breathing, making the lens suitable for professional video use.

Sigma promises improved autofocus performance and speed thanks to dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motors. The lens features two focus groups, and each has a dedicated HLA motor. Sigma says this approach is lighter than competing options and delivers fast, quiet, and accurate focusing. The lens can focus as close as 28 centimeters (11.1 inches), resulting in a 1:5.3 maximum magnification ratio.

Below are some sample photos captured with the lens, provided courtesy of Sigma:

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art lens launches on September 25 for $1,549. The lens will be available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount.

Image credits: Sigma