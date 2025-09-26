Incredible Photos Show the Same Chinese Train Driver 26 Years Apart

Matt Growcoot
Side-by-side comparison of a modern high-speed train at a station with a uniformed conductor beside it, and an old steam locomotive with a person standing next to it on a dirt track.
Han Junjia began by operating steam trains in the early 1990s, now he operates an ultra-modern bullet train.

When train driver Han Junjia first started his career in 1992, the railway industry in China operated on steam locomotives that could just about manage 30 miles per hour.

But since the 1990s, China’s economy underwent one of the most dramatic transformations in modern history, quintupling its GDP, and with that came lots of investment — including on the railway system.

For Junjia, it meant that he went from working on noxious steam trains to state-of-the-art bullet trains in just 26 years. Two photos, one showing him standing next to an enormous steam engine train, and another showing him standing next to the Fuxing bullet train, capture China’s incredible growth like no other medium can.

The photo of Junjia standing next to the steam trains looks more like it was taken than the 19th century, never mind the end of the 20th century. Contrast that with the bullet train photo, a luxury mode of transport that very few countries have.

A vintage black steam locomotive numbered 2425 is parked on train tracks, with a person standing beside it. Other railcars and a platform are visible in the background.

A train conductor in uniform stands next to a modern white and gold high-speed train at a station. The station has a high glass ceiling and another train is visible in the background. The logo "people.cn" is in the lower right corner.

“The windows in the driver’s cab had to be open no matter what the season was because we needed to lean out to watch the line and signals ahead,” Junjia said of the time he used to pilot steam trains.

The People’s Daily reported back in 2018 that when he first came to work, Junjia brought a multipurpose lunchbox that was used as a cooking pot to reheat rice, a water carrier, and a seat to rest his weary legs.

A worn, metal lunch tin with a lid and side latches sits on a dark surface. The container shows signs of use and age. The logo and text "people.cn" appear in the lower right corner.
Junjia’s multi-functional lunchbox from when he operated steam trains.

He became a diesel locomotive driver in 1996 and was thrilled by the upgraded cabin which boasted a temperature detector, rear view mirror, and monitoring system. But the diesel trains were loud and he was constantly shouting to his colleagues all day to make himself heard.

“Plus, I would always smell like diesel oil. My wife always complained that my clothes still smelled after they were washed,” he told China Daily.

A blue and beige locomotive labeled DF4-5215 is on railway tracks. A person waves from the cab window. In the background, there is a brown train car. The logo and text "people.cn" are at the bottom right.
Junjia waves from one of the diesel trains he piloted.
A man in uniform operates a train inside the driver's cabin, focused on the controls. Sunlight comes through the window. The People.cn Finance logo is in the bottom right corner.
Inside the cockpit of a diesel train.

2008 saw the advent of electric trains, which traveled much faster at around 100 miles per hour. The new electric trains were also far safer as computers controlled them.

Around that time, China began building a high-speed train route from Beijing to Shanghai which Junjia put himself forward to be a pilot of. And when it was built in 2017, he became a driver of the Fuxing bullet train, which glides along at a mind-blowing 217 miles per hour.

A train conductor in uniform stands next to a high-speed train at a station. The train has Chinese characters on the front, and another train is visible beside it. The station has a modern design with a glass roof.
Posing with the Fuxing bullet train.

“Whenever I drove a new train, I felt the progress of the country’s rail technology,” Junjia told the People’s Daily.

But his career has not come without its costs, Junjia says that he has missed “valuable moments” of his daughter’s life, including her first word and her first days at school, owing to his demanding schedule.

“She hated us for not being with her while she grew up, and I feel very sorry about that,” he told China Daily.

But now the new, faster trains mean he does get to spend more time with his wife and daughter.

“I’m glad I have persevered with the career, otherwise I would never have had the chance to drive smart bullet trains and witness each step in our country’s railway development,” he adds.

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Colorized 1902 Footage of a ‘Flying Train’ Ride Through a German Town
Black-and-white and colorized versions of a historical photo showing a group of people, including children, excitedly riding a small steam train outdoors. Trees and classic cars are visible in the background. Bringing a Forgotten Zoo Back to Life by Colorizing Old Photos
train Teen Hit by Train on Camera While Shooting Instagram Reel
Tourist Falls to Death Taking Selfie on Moving Train in Thailand
Discussion