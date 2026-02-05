China Launches First Photography-Themed Tourist Train With Onboard Photo Shoots

A Chinese railway operator has introduced a photography-themed tourist train that offers passengers professional photo shoots as part of the journey.

China Railway Harbin Group launched its first photography-themed tourism train, running between Harbin and Yabuli in Heilongjiang province. The service, known as Train Y783, began operating on January 25. According to numerous Chinese media outlets, the photography-themed train is being described as the first-of its-kind in the country.

The train is reportedly designed to combine rail travel with a structured photography experience. Passengers can take part in complimentary photo shoots during the journey, with professional photographers available onboard to capture images in a variety of staged settings.

To support the photography theme, China Railway Harbin Group has refurbished the carriages and expanded interior spaces to create multiple backdrops. According to China Daily, these include themes such as “ice and snow” scenes and “European-style designs”. The aim is to give passengers a range of photo shoot options without ever leaving the train.

Passengers can also choose from around 40 different costumes provided onboard. Makeup and hair services are available, allowing travellers to look their best for the photo sessions during the trip. Additional props are offered both inside the train and at the stations too.

A Demand for Curated Photography Experiences

Photography begins as soon as passengers arrive, with the stationary train at the platform used as an initial backdrop. After the photos are taken, staff assist passengers in selecting the images they want to keep.

According to a report by Travel + Leisure, the launch responds to growing demand for immersive cultural travel experiences. There has also a rising popularity of ice and snow tourism in the Heilongjiang province.

Travel + Leisure also reports that the onboard photography service is intended to meet passengers’ interest in high-quality travel keepsakes and personalised content for social media, positioning the train as both a transport option and a curated photography experience.

The move highlights the increasing interest in photography experiences across China, and comes months after it emerged some of the country’s most popular tourist landmarks were now employing attendants with timers to ensure each visitor has only one minute to take pictures.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.