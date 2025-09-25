Xiaomi is Obsessed With Proving It’s Better Than Apple

Jeremy Gray

 It’s typical for Android smartphone makers to compare their latest products against the Apple iPhone. However, Chinese company Xiaomi has taken the rhetoric up a notch — or two — with its new Xiaomi 17 series, which comprises the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max.

But wait, didn’t Xiaomi just launch 15 series phones? Yes, including the Xiaomi 15T Pro yesterday and the 15 Ultra earlier this year. That isn’t stopping Xiaomi from skipping right ahead to the 17 series to compete directly against the brand-new iPhone 17 series.

The Xiaomi 17 series features a new, Apple-esque design language. During its launch event, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun used the iPhone 17 as a frequent punching bag and reference point, arguing that its 17 series phones are superior across several key specs, as Bloomberg reports.

However, there are some key differences between Xiaomi’s 17 series phones and Apple’s offerings. For example, the Xiaomi Pro and Pro Max models feature a small rear display that can show notifications, widgets, and even serve as a gaming handheld with an optional case that adds buttons to the back of the phone.

Another significant difference lies in the chips powering the Xiaomi 17 series. Like the upcoming OnePlus 15, the Xiaomi 17 has Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

As for cameras, all three Xiaomi 17 models incorporate a trio of Leica-engineered 50-megapixel cameras on the back. The main and ultrawide cameras are the same across the board, but the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max opts for a larger sensor in its 5x telephoto zoom camera. As The Verge notes, the Pro Max’s telephoto camera also has a faster aperture — f/2.6 versus f/3. What the bigger sensor and faster lens mean for telephoto image quality remains to be seen, but it stands to reason that the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will perform better than its siblings in low-light situations at the very least.

Pricing and Availability

The trio of flagship phones will launch first in China, as is customary for Xiaomi, before making its way to global markets. Americans should not hold their breath, though, as Xiaomi devices are not available in stores in the U.S. and must instead be imported from elsewhere.

The Xiaomi 17 series is now available for order in China, starting at just 4,499 yuan for the base model, which is approximately $630. The Pro and Pro Max are 4,999 and 5,999 yuan, equivalent to about $700 and $840 at current exchange rates. That’s quite a bit less than the iPhone 17 family, which ranges from $799 for the iPhone 17 to $1,099 for the smaller iPhone 17 Pro.

Discussion