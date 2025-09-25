Blend In (or Stand Out) With the Peak Design x Sitka Camo Camera Strap

Peak Design has teamed up again with the hunting and outdoor gear company Sitka for a limited-edition camouflage Slide Lite camera strap. If photographers slap camouflage on their telephoto lenses, and even wear a full-blown camo cloak, a camouflage camera strap is the next logical step for shutterbugs who want to blend in.

The new Peak Design x Sitka Studio Slide Lite camera strap features Sitka’s “Optifade Waterfowl Marsh” camo pattern, a carefully designed blend of different shades of brown arranged to remain stealthy in various outdoor environments. Granted, there is undoubtedly a stylistic aspect to camouflage clothing and accessories — it’s not solely a practical choice for all consumers.

This is not the first time Peak Design and Sitka have teamed up on a camera strap. The duo launched a limited-edition camera strap in Sitka’s “Subalpine Optifade” camo pattern a few years ago, and it sold out in just three hours, according to Peak Design. So far, the new strap remains in stock on Peak Design’s and Sitka’s websites, which Peak Design chalks up to it making “a few more” this time around.

“From the outset, hunting and photography have always been intertwined at Sitka — we might not always return from a trip with a harvest, but a memory card full of stills or a handful of spent rolls of film are guarantees,” Sitka explains. “This fall we teamed up with Peak Design on our second collab featuring their Slide Lite Camera Strap, now decked out in our Optifade Marsh Pattern.”

Peak Design describes the new strap colorway as “ready to stand out just as well it can blend in.”

In addition to the new look, the limited-edition camouflage strap offers the same features and performance as Peak Design’s standard Slide Lite camera strap. It is an unpadded, slimmer version of the company’s standard Slide strap, offering a lightweight option for modern mirrorless cameras.

It attaches to cameras (or lenses) using Peak Design’s trademark Anchor Link system and can be quickly adjusted to be the ideal length for different wearing styles, including around the neck, over the shoulder, or slung across the body. Peak Design’s Slide Lite straps are extremely popular among photographers for good reason, including their adjustability and reliability. For what it’s worth, it’s my go-to camera strap, albeit in the brown “Coyote” colorway released last year.

The new Peak Design x Sitka Slide Lite in Optifade Waterfowl Marsh is now available for $69.95, the same price as the standard color choices.

Image credits: Peak Design and Sitka