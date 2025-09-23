Sony Cameras and Lenses Get Another Price Hike in the US

President Trump’s polarizing and potentially illegal tariff policies strike again. Sony has increased the prices of numerous cameras and lenses by as much as $400.

As reported by Sony Alpha Rumors, many Sony cameras are more expensive today following price increases late on Monday, including $400 price hikes for the Sony a7R V and Sony a9 III.

The Sony a9 III has been hit particularly hard by tariffs. The camera was initially released in late 2023 for $5,999, which was already quite expensive at the time. However, after two $400 price hikes so far this year, the first in July, the speedy global shutter camera is now $6,800, making it among the most expensive non-Leica full-frame cameras on the market. The a9 III sits behind only the $7,000 Sony a1 II, which has gone up $500 since its launch last December. Fortunately, the a1 II avoided a second price increase this week, alongside the popular a7 IV and APS-C a6700.

The original Sony a1’s price increased by $300, as did the prices of the Sony a7S III and Sony ZV-E1. The Sony FX3, FX30, a7C R, and a7C II all went up $200.

As for lenses, DPReview notes that some of Sony’s high-end G Master lenses are quite a bit pricier this week. The Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II, for example, is $350 more than it was at launch, now setting photographers back $2,650. The Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM is also up $300.

However, many other professional Sony lens prices remain unchanged, including the 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II standard zoom.

This is Sony’s first price increase since the new 15% tariff went into effect on Japanese goods. Previously, many Japanese imports were subject to a temporary 10% tariff rate, which prompted several photo companies, including Sony, to implement at least one wave of price increases in late spring and early summer. Of course, Sony makes many of its gear in Thailand, against which the United States has set a 19% tariff rate.

Nearly every camera company has increased its prices as a result of American tariff policy, and each has approached its communications surrounding price changes differently. For Sony’s part, the company has opted not to give its customers advance notice of impending price increases, which can make it challenging for photographers to make informed decisions.

Image credits: Sony