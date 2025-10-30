Sony a1 II and a9 III AF Tracking Was Already Great, But It Just Got Better

Sony has released major new firmware updates for its pair of flagship Alpha mirrorless cameras, the a1 II and the a9 III. Version 4.0 for both cameras adds improved autofocus performance thanks to Real-time Recognition AF+, among other enhancements.

The Sony a1 II and a9 III are Sony’s fastest and most performant E-mount mirrorless cameras, offering from 50 to 120 frames-per-second continuous shooting, which makes each well-suited to professional sports and wildlife photography applications. A big part of their appeal is Sony’s acclaimed Real-time AF technology, which delivers fast, accurate AI-powered subject detection and tracking.

With firmware 4.0 for each camera, Sony promises even better — “more precise, more persistent, more impressive” — continuous autofocus performance. The new camera software “takes Sony’s human pose estimation to the next level,” as Sony describes.

“In version 4.0 and beyond, Real-time Recognition AF+ offers more stable recognition of people even in complex situations such as crowds or team sports, precise and consistent tracking, and persistent focus on your subject even if they are temporarily obstructed,” Sony writes.

In the full firmware update notes, Sony adds that Real-time Recognition AF+ has “improved subject detection and tracking capabilities,” making it even easier to capture sharp shots of fast-moving, unpredictable subjects in complex scenes, such as when in a crowd, a common scenario in sports photography. PetaPixel looks forward to testing this update in the real world to see what sort of improvements are on offer.

The bar is already high, as both the a9 III’s and a1 II’s autofocus systems proved exceptionally reliable during PetaPixel‘s hands-on experiences for each at their respective launches in 2024 and earlier this year.

For the a9 III in particular, “Auto” recondition is now an option when using subject-detect autofocus. This was already available on the a1 II when it launched, but the a9 III, which came out about a year earlier, did not include this feature. This enables photographers to set the camera to automatically detect the subject type, like person versus animal, without them needing to set it manually. It makes the a9 III more versatile.

The a9 III also receives new usability improvements, including the ability to delete and rate images from both memory card slots, improved Transfer & Tagging settings, and new Monitor & Control app functions. The a9 III also now supports a vertical layout for its shooting information display.

Although Real-time Recognition AF+ is the significant new feature in firmware 4.0 for the a1 II and a9 III, that’s not all the update brings. There is a new Preset Focus function for lenses that lack power zoom, including Sony’s manual zoom E-mount lenses. Not all zoom lenses are compatible. More details concerning supported lenses is available on Sony’s support website.

The firmware also introduces FL2 (Film 2) and FL3 (Film 3) to each camera’s Creative Look options, which debuted on the Sony FX3 and were recently featured on the new Sony RX1R III.

The new firmware update also adds support for Sony’s “Write Digital Signature” function as part of its Camera Authenticity Solution.

Firmware 4.00 is available to download and install now for the Sony a1 II and Sony a9 III.

Image credits: Sony. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.