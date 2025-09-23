New Godox X3 Pro Wireless Flash Controller Aims to Do it All

The Godox X3 Pro TTL wireless flash trigger builds upon the popular X3’s dependable flash control capabilities while adding a larger touchscreen, promising even better control over complex wireless lighting setups.

The X3 Pro’s large 2.4-inch touchscreen interface provides photographers with direct access to four lighting groups, offering real-time monitoring and supporting up to 16 total lighting groups. Photographers can instantly unify their settings across all groups or fine-tune individual lights and groups, including instant power and exposure compensation adjustments. Photographers can also save and recall settings instantly using the X3 Pro flash trigger.

The Godox X3 Pro, also known as the Flashpoint R2 Nano Pro at Adorama, utilizes Godox’s tried-and-true 2.4GHz wireless X system for transmission, and Godox promises a range of up to 100 meters (approximately 328 feet). The trigger can also connect directly to the Godox Flash App via Bluetooth, allowing photographers and videographers to control their lights from their phone or tablet when the camera and flash trigger are out of reach.

The flash trigger also features creative shutter control modes, including for capturing single-shot, time-lapse, and long exposure sequences. Photographers can customize exposure duration, intervals, and shot count through the X3 Pro’s touchscreen interface. Users can trigger via the PC sync port or using Godox XR/TR-RX receivers to further minimize camera vibration during shooting.

Despite adding a larger touchscreen, the X3 Pro remains a fairly compact, lightweight flash trigger. It is about twice as heavy as the original X3 — 103 grams (3.6 ounces) versus 48 grams (1.7 ounces) — but remains a relatively compact addition to a camera’s hot shoe.

The X3 Pro’s L-858 Mode is compatible with Sekonic L-858 light meters, allowing photographers to synchronize their flashes using precise, meter-based control.

With its internal battery, the X3 Pro promises up to a month of standby time. The device recharges via USB-C in two hours.

The Godox X3 Pro wireless flash trigger comes in five versions, ensuring compatibility with nearly every camera brand on the market, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony, and OM System/Panasonic. The flash trigger supports TTL Auto Flash modes across the board, as well as manual flash, multi-flash, high-speed sync, and first- and second-curtain sync modes.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox X3 Pro is available now for $99. It is also available through Adorama under the Flashpoint brand. The Flashpoint R2 Nano Pro is listed for $89.

Image credits: Godox