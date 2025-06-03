Godox V480C TTL Flash Promises Pro Power in a Portable Package

In an industry increasingly demanding portability without compromise, Godox has introduced the V480 TTL Flash, a blend of compact design, pro-level performance, and intuitive usability. Bridging the gap between the smaller V350 and the more robust V860III, the V480 arrives as a medium-sized powerhouse purpose-built for photographers who need both mobility and control.

With the V480 TTL Flash, Godox adds to its ever-increasing line-up of affordable lighting solutions for photographers, offered in C/N/S/F/O model versions for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and Olympus and Panasonic, respectively, covering a wide range of camera body manufacturers.

Compact Design, Complete Capability

Despite its sleek, lightweight frame, just 12.7 ounces (361 grams) with battery, the V480 delivers studio-grade illumination with an approximate guide number of GN50 (ISO 100, 105mm). It’s ideal for event shooters, portrait photographers, and run-and-gun creators who need reliable lighting without the bulk of traditional on-camera flashes. Whether it’s a high-paced wedding reception or a tight studio space, the V480C offers the versatility and reach to perform.

The flash head provides generous articulation, tilting from –7° to 120° and rotating 330°, making it easy to bounce light creatively off walls or ceilings. The auto/manual zoom head covers a focal range of 24–105mm, and the built-in catchlight panel and wide-angle diffuser expand your on-camera lighting toolkit without needing external modifiers.

Power and Speed

At the heart of the V480 is a 7.2V, 2200mAh Li-ion battery, supporting up to 650 full-power flashes with a recycle time of just 1.7 seconds. USB-C charging ensures fast and efficient top-ups between shoots. This level of performance is handy for long days on location or in fast-paced environments where downtime isn’t an option.

The flash supports High-Speed Sync (HSS) up to 1/8000s, Second-Curtain Sync, Multi/Stroboscopic mode, and TTL auto flash with ±3 EV Flash Exposure Compensation, providing photographers with full creative control across a wide range of scenarios, from freezing motion in bright daylight to creating dramatic effects with light in controlled indoor settings.

Intuitive Touchscreen and Control

User experience is front and center with the V480 via its two-inch color touchscreen, and responsive tactile buttons work in tandem to simplify adjustments. Photographers can quickly and intuitively change settings by swiping, tapping, or pressing buttons, minimizing downtime and keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

One standout feature is the real-time flash range display, which visually indicates the effective distance of your flash output—a valuable tool for bounce techniques, tight compositions, or indoor shoots where flash-to-subject distance is constantly changing.

“Say goodbye to exposure guesswork. The V480’s display shows real-time effective flash range, so you’ll know instantly if your subject is within optimal reach—ideal for tight spaces, bounce applications, or fast-paced events,” Godox says.

Built-in X Wireless System

Equipped with the Godox 2.4 GHz X wireless system, the V480 functions as both a sender and receiver, allowing for seamless off-camera operation up to 328 feet (100 meters). Compatible with XPro II, X2, and X3 transmitters, the unit supports 32 channels and five groups, allowing complete control over multi-light setups without the need for external triggers.

This wireless integration makes the V480 an excellent choice not only for on-camera use but also as a reliable member of a more complex lighting rig, whether you’re lighting a product, a portrait, or an entire scene.

LED Modeling Light and Accessory Compatibility

A 10-level LED modeling light (2W, 5300K ±300K) is built directly into the flash, offering precise pre-visualization of light placement and shadow behavior. Whether you’re working in the studio or out in the field, the modeling light helps dial in setups before committing to the final exposure.

“Preview exactly how your flash will shape shadows and highlights with a built-in LED lamp offering ten brightness levels. Ideal for pre-visualizing light direction and intensity, it lets you fine-tune your setup before firing the main flash,” Godox says.

The V480 is also designed with adaptability in mind, pairing with the S-R2 adapter and AK-R1 magnetic accessory kit, as well as Bowens-mount modifiers via the Godox S2 bracket, providing users with access to a wide range of light-shaping tools.

Pricing & Availability

Representing a thoughtful evolution in on-camera lighting, the Godox V480 TTL Flash combines the portability required by modern photographers with advanced features typically reserved for higher-end units. With its responsive controls, strong wireless capabilities, and powerful battery system, the V480C is a compelling option for anyone seeking to elevate their flash photography—without weighing themselves down.

The Godox V480 TTL Flash C/N/S/F/O model versions are available for pre-order for $169 with no official word yet on the ship dates. The kit includes the flash unit, rechargeable 7.2V 2200mAh lithium-ion battery, USB-C charging cable, power adapter, mini flash stand, protective pouch, and instruction manual.

Image credits: Godox