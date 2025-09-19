Bad Bunny Sued After Short Film Turns Man’s Home Into Photo Destination

A man has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Bad Bunny for featuring his home in a short film — a move that has turned the property into a photo destination for tourists and fans.

Román Carrasco Delgado, an 84-year-old widower, filed the lawsuit against the Puerto Rican superstar on Wednesday, according to AP.

Delgado’s salmon-colored house in Humacao, Puerto Rico, appears in Bad Bunny’s short film released in January to promote the album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Following its appearance in the short film, the home became well known and was even recreated by Bad Bunny as a life-sized replica nicknamed “La Casita,” which was displayed on stage during the artist’s 30 concerts in Puerto Rico this summer.

Delgado says the film has caused “a large number of people” to visit his home daily to take photos and videos, disrupting his privacy. He argues that his house has effectively become a tourist attraction for fans taking selfies and photos.

Delgado is seeking at least $1 million in damages and emotional distress for the use of his property in the short film and concerts.

From Family Home to Photo Attraction

In a phone interview with AP, Delgado says that the three-bedroom house holds strong sentimental value as he built it in the 1960s for his late wife, who wanted to return to her hometown of Humacao. He designed and built it with his brother over four to five years, but the property has now been reduced to a photo spot for Bad Bunny fans.

The lawsuit says Delgado initially allowed a scout to use the property for the short film but “had no detailed knowledge of the form and manner in which the Casita would be used.” Court documents also claim he never received a formal proposal or clear details about the project.

It further alleges that Delgado, who cannot read or write but can sign his name, was asked to sign a blank phone screen and that his signature was later “fraudulently” applied to “two different contracts.”

According to the lawsuit, Delgado received two checks totaling $5,200, but the short film featuring his home has since amassed 22 million views on YouTube. He also alleges he was never asked for permission for the replica used in Bad Bunny’s concerts, adding that while filming took place, people were seen taking photos and measurements of the property to build the stage version.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.