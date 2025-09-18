Beverly Hills Residents Concerned Over Rise in ‘Dangerous’ Palm Tree Photos

Beverly Hills residents are increasingly worried about “palm tree tourists” who stop — and sometimes lie down — in the middle of the street to take selfies with the city’s palm trees.

Known for its iconic palm tree-lined avenues, Beverly Hills has seen a rise in visitors taking photos along streets like Canon and Beverly Drives, according to multiple reports. Residents say that some tourists go to dangerous lengths to take a photo or selfie with the palm trees, sometimes even lying in the middle of the road to get the ideal shot, creating serious safety risks.

“I’ve lived where I lived for 10 years, and the metamorphosis of the clownery has really changed,” celebrity personal trainer Ben Bruno tells ABC Eyewitness News.

Bruno explains that previously, there would only be one or two people taking pictures at any time, and they “had a shame to it.”

“They would see you coming and they would dart because… they probably didn’t want to get clipped and two, it’s embarrassing,” Bruno says. “Now there’s just no shame.”

According to a report by CBS News, city officials acknowledge that photography has long been a feature of Beverly Hills streets but say the recent spike in palm tree selfies and the associated hazards are being taken seriously.

In August, the Beverly Hills City Council discussed creating a designated photo island but worried it might attract even larger crowds and add to the chaos. Police have increased patrols in popular areas, redirecting visitors off the roads to safer spots. Officials also use cameras and drones to monitor trouble areas.

Deputy City Manager Keith Sterling tells CBS News that local authorities are aware of the problem.

“At the end of the day, this is a hazard for everyone involved — the pedestrians in the street and the drivers as well,” Sterling says.

He adds that officials are focused on education about the dangers of taking such photos, but that citations may be issued if the risky behavior continues.

“We hope it doesn’t get to that, but if we need to go there, we will,” Sterling says.

